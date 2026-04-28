5 Powers Even the MCU Forgot Hulk Had

While the Hulk might be one of the most powerful Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise hasn’t handled him perfectly. The MCU’s Hulk was first introduced in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, played by Edward Norton, with Mark Ruffalo then taking over the role from 2012’s The Avengers. Since then, Hulk’s appearances in the movies of the MCU have seen him become an important figure within the franchise, playing an important role as one of its few remaining original Avengers as well as one of the best scientific minds within the MCU’s continuity. Though the MCU’s Hulk is incredibly powerful, it seems that the franchise sometimes forgets just how powerful a character he really is.

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Although the Hulk has featured in some great MCU fight scenes, the franchise has overlooked some of his most important attributes. The comics have established many interesting side effects of his gamma-mutated physiology, making Hulk not just incredibly strong but one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. While the MCU continues to ignore these abilities, the franchise’s Hulk will never live up to the potential he displays in the comics.

5) Infinitely Scaling Strength

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There are actually several times when the MCU made Hulk look weak, and that’s partly because it hasn’t explored one of the most fundamental parts of his physical power. In the comics, it is well-established that the Hulk’s strength scales to match his anger, meaning that the greater the rage, the greater the damage he can inflict. There is effectively no upper limit on Hulk’s strength as a result of this power, even though it seems to be one of his abilities that the MCU has completely forgotten to explore.

4) Adaptational Mutation

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Though many overlook this fact, the Hulk is actually one of the MCU’s most powerful super soldiers. One of the ways that his abilities manifest in the comics is through instantaneous mutation that makes him immensely adaptable. Hulk’s body can quickly adapt to ensure he survives in even the harshest conditions, allowing him to take his powers to other planets with no issues. The MCU essentially introduced the ability with Hulk’s appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, but it wasn’t specifically mentioned or explored, and so it seems to have been completely forgotten.

3) Resistance to Telepathy

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One of the major Hulk powers the MCU forgot is the character’s innate resistance to telepathy. In the comics, Hulk possesses the crucial ability to resist telepathy and telepathic suggestion, making him essentially impossible to control. This has seen him prove a match for even the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel Universe, which is an ability that the MCU may need him to display before the Multiverse Saga is over. Even so, it has yet to be formally introduced into the MCU as one of Hulk’s powers.

2) Rapid Regenerative Healing Factor

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Characters with regenerative healing abilities are no stranger to the MCU, especially since both Deadpool and Wolverine made their official franchise debuts. However, the franchise seems to forget that Hulk is another character with this power, which is often demonstrated in the comics. Hulk’s healing factor has seen him regenerate severed limbs and even reassemble himself after being torn apart, making it yet another one of his most impressive abilities. It’s a power that has been absent from Hulk’s MCU appearances, even though it’s well-established in the comics’ continuity.

1) Immortality

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It’s no secret that the Hulk is one of Marvel’s unkillable superheroes. The Jade Giant is effectively eternal, as he’s essentially the green, muscular embodiment of rage. Hulk’s immortality has been explored in the comics on several occasions, most notably in the excellent Immortal Hulk series. Even so, it’s a power that the MCU seems to have forgotten, making it yet another oversight by the franchise in regard to one of its strongest and most beloved heroes.

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