Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2018

Every 30 days or so, Netflix gets all of its users excited by revealing the complete list of every movie and TV show that are scheduled to get added to the streaming service’s roster in the next month. While the release of that list is always incredibly exciting, it’s also become slightly heartbreaking.

In addition to the titles on their way to the service, Netflix also unveils the complete list of properties leaving in the next month. Sadly, October 2018 is no exception.

Here’s the full list of TV show and movies leaving Netflix in October:

10/1/18

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

10/6/18

The BFG

10/8/18

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

10/10/18

Leap Year

10/13/18

The Nut Job

10/14/18

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

10/17/18

Donnie Darko

10/22/18

The Secret Life of Pets

10/24/18

V/H/S/2

10/25/18

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

10/26/18

Southside with You

10/28/18

Bridget Jones’s Baby

