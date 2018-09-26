Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2018

Every 30 days or so, Netflix gets all of its users excited by revealing the complete list of every movie and TV show that are scheduled to get added to the streaming service’s roster in the next month. While the release of that list is always incredibly exciting, it’s also become slightly heartbreaking.
In addition to the titles on their way to the service, Netflix also unveils the complete list of properties leaving in the next month. Sadly, October 2018 is no exception.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of TV show and movies leaving Netflix in October:
10/1/18
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
10/2/18
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
10/6/18
The BFG
10/8/18
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
10/10/18
Leap Year
10/13/18
The Nut Job
10/14/18
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
10/17/18
Donnie Darko
10/22/18
The Secret Life of Pets
10/24/18
V/H/S/2
10/25/18
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
10/26/18
Southside with You
10/28/18
Bridget Jones’s Baby
