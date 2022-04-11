Mark Wahlberg Takes Top Spot on Netflix Movie Charts

This week, fan-favorite film star Mark Wahlberg has a new movie hitting theaters in the form of Father Stu. In the days leading up to that debut, however, Wahlberg is making some serious waves in the world of streaming. The star has had successful films on Netflix in the past, with Spenser Confidential sitting as one of the biggest original movies in the streamer’s history. Now, one of his previous films is enjoying a moment in the spotlight.

Four Brothers, the 2004 thriller from John Singleton, saw Wahlberg star alongside Tyrese Gibson, Andre Benjamin, and Garrett Hedlund as a group of adopted siblings who return to Detroit to get revenge for their mother’s death. The film received decent reviews and was a modest success upon its initial release, but it’s now finding a new life on Netflix.

The Wahlberg vehicle was added to Netflix’s lineup last week and has been climbing the ranks since then. Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Four Brothers as the number one film on the service. It was able to pass fan-favorite titles like Shrek Forever After and The Blind Side to take over the top spot.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Four Brothers

“After their adoptive mother is murdered during a robbery, four brothers come together in their hometown of Detroit in search of answers – and revenge.”

2. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

3. Without a Paddle

“Following the death of their friend, three buddies realize their lifelong dream of chasing after the loot of infamous skyjacker D.B. Cooper.”

4. Catch and Release

“After his fiancé’s sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends – and discovers she didn’t know her late love nearly as well as she thought.”

5. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

6. Monster-in-Law

“Charlie finds her dream man in Kevin and agrees to marry him, but she has second thoughts when his overbearing mother schemes to ruin their relationship.”

7. Molly’s Game

“A former Olympic skier begins running a high-stakes ultra-exclusive underground poker game that catches the attention of the FBI. Based on a true story.”

8. The Adam Project

“After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.”

9. Furioza

“A policewoman makes her ex-boyfriend an offer he can’t refuse: Either he infiltrates and informs on a gang of hooligans, or his brother goes to jail.”

10. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

“On assignment in a perilous city to inspect a Black Ops team and its notorious leader, an upstanding prosecutor steps into a deadly war between spies.”