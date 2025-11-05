Netflix Users Have Just Hours Left to Watch One of 2024’s Most Popular Movies

Popular movies come to Netflix all the time, but nothing with the streaming service is ever really permanent. In a world where Netflix original titles can even be booted off the lineup, it’s safe to assume no big titles are going to remain on the service forever. That’s especially true of recent films, which will always have streaming deals set up at other services as well. All that to say, one of the most recent theatrical hits available on Netflix is about to exit the service, and subscribers only have a short time left to watch it.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a surprise hit at the box office last year, earning more than $450 million in theaters despite arriving more than three decades after the original. Tim Burton’s long-awaited horror-comedy sequel was a winner in every sense of the word, and it was a big surprise when the film got a new streaming stint on Netflix. That said, the stint it coming to an end very soon.
Wednesday, November 5th, will be the final day to stream Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Netflix. The November newsletter from Netflix said that the film would be leaving on November 6th, but it’s important to remember those dates included in the newsletters actually reflect the day a title is no longer available on the service. When you check on the actual Netflix homepage, it says the final day to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is November 5th.
If you’ve been meaning to watch the popular sequel, you have most of the day and night to do so. The days for Netflix reset at 12:01am Pacific Time, so folks on the East Coast actually have until 3:01am ET before any changes take place.
Other November Netflix Exits
Unfortunately, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is just one of the many titles marked for a Netflix exit in November. In fact, dozens of titles have already left this month, with November 1st being the biggest single day for departures. Below, you can check out the full list of November departures, including those that have already left.
Leaving 11/1/25
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Leaving 11/6/25
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 11/8/25
A Star Is Born
Leaving 11/13/25
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Leaving 11/14/25
Madame Web
Smile
Leaving 11/15/25
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Leaving 11/16/25
Mamma Mia!
Leaving 11/17/25
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 11/20/25
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 11/22/25
San Andreas