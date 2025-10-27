Netflix Is Removing 12 Original Series & Movies In November

November is going to be a big month for Netflix, and not just because of the long list of TV shows and movies arriving throughout the month. Throughout November, the streamer is giving dozens of titles the boot from the library, including 12 Netflix originals that will stop streaming. The roundup of departing originals will be removed from Netflix’s catalog throughout November, meaning time is counting down for subscribers to fit in a last watch.

Netflix plans to hit the ground running, and the first week of the month will see the largest number of departing originals. The first of those will come on November 2nd when both seasons of the French-Canadian series Can You Hear Me?, about a group of friends in a low-income neighborhood grappling with everyday life, exit exactly five years after Season 2’s debut. Just a few days later, on November 6th, all 12 episodes of Netflix Family’s Care Bears & Cousins Seasons 1 and 2 and the 2020 movie Citation will depart, followed by Seasons 1 and 2 of the anime series Fate/Apocrypha and the stand-up special The Improv: 60 and Still Standing, featuring the likes of Craig Robinson, Fortune Feimster, and Whitney Cummings, on November 7th.

Two more titles will get the ax during the second week of November. All 13 episodes of the Japanese coming-of-age drama Atelier, also known as Underwear, are scheduled to exit on November 10th. Then on November 13th, Season 1 of Oh My Ghost, centered around a timid chef possessed by a sassy spirit, will vanish from the streaming catalog.

Three more losses will hit throughout the third week of November, beginning with Netflix’s very own horror movie Cam. The movie, starring Madeline Brewer as a cam girl whose account is taken over by a look-alike, will stop streaming on Netflix on November 16th. Just a day later, all eight seasons of the DreamWorks Television series Trolls: The Beat Goes On! will exit. On November 20th, the first and only season still streaming on Netflix of the Chinese food docuseries Flavorful Origins will exit.

The wave of departing Netflix originals will cap during the final week of the month with the exit of the Japanese romantic drama series The Many Faces of Ito on November 24th and the concert and musical documentary Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert on November 25th.

At this time, it remains unclear if these departing Netflix originals will wind up on different platforms or possibly return to Netflix sometime in the future.

What’s Coming to Netflix Next Month?

The Netflix streaming library will suffer some heavy losses next month, but it will also see some great gains. As movies and TV shows disappear from the streaming library, they will be replaced by others like the Back to the Future franchise, Crazy Rich Asians, Paddington 2, and Wonka on November 1st. More titles will arrive later in the month, including Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge on November 4th, Labyrinth on November 7th, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein on November 7th.

