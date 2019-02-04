Netflix Viewership Down More Than 30 Percent During Super Bowl

With millions of viewers around the country watching the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, Netflix isn’t getting nearly as much love as it usually does. Viewership is apparently down by quite a bit.

During the big game, around halftime, Netflix began tweeting images and videos from its new documentary series, Our Planet, the trailer of which was released later in the game. As a part of that thread, the streaming service also took a chance to share some statistics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently, since the Super Bowl is taking over so many TVs, a lot people who would normally be watching Netflix on a Sunday night have turned it off for the time being.

“So apparently this Super Bowl thing is kind of a big deal,” Netflix wrote in a tweet. “Looks like Netflix viewing in the US is down about 32% compared to a normal Sunday.”

so apparently this Super Bowl thing is kind of a big deal … looks like Netflix viewing in the US is down about 32% compared to a normal Sunday — Netflix US (@netflix) February 4, 2019

This would make sense, considering just how many people turn on the Super Bowl every year. However, Netflix isn’t doing anything to combat the ratings like the service did back in 2018.

Last year, Netflix change the way it advertised and released movies by surprising users during the Super Bowl. At the beginning of the game last year, Netflix released a trailer for the latest installment in the Cloverfield film series, Cloverfield Paradox. Along withthe debut trailer, the streaming giant announced that the movie would be available as soon as the big game had ended. Of course, hordes of movie fans, especially those familiar with the Cloverfield franchise, headed to to the streaming service as soon as the game had ended.

Netflix opted not to approach the Super Bowl the same way this year, as the only trailer aired by the service was for Our Planet, and that series doesn’t arrive until April.

Will you be flipping on Netflix after the Super Bowl? Are you looking forward to Our Planet? Let us know in the comments!