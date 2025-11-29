Netflix’s Latest Comedy Movie Is Officially a Major Hit With Over 20 Million Views (& It’s Perfectly Timed)

Christmas is just around the corner. And with that comes the avalanche of (perfectly) corny holiday romance movies. You can’t escape them, so don’t even try; just give in to the cheesiness and enjoy yourself. Because every once in a while, a really good one comes around—which Netflix has proven with their most recent step into Christmas-themed romcoms. Their newest addition to the genre has already pulled in over 20 million views, and has a great cast with awesome chemistry to prove how it racked up those numbers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Champagne Problems is filled with all the tropes and silliness that come with the holiday romcom genre. And what is a Hallmark-esque romcom without our business-minded heroine? Non-existent, obviously. Champagne Problems centers on workaholic up-and-coming executive Sydney Price, played by Minka Kelly, who is sent on a business trip to France to land the acquisition of a beloved champagne house just as Christmas approaches. Taking one night away from business to experience the magic of Paris, a handsome stranger gives Sydney what she didn’t know she needed—a night of whirlwind romance. When she realizes that this man is actually the son of the owner of the company she was sent to acquire, things get messy.

It’s The Perfect Cheesy Romcom For The Season

Play video

The movie got mixed reviews from critics, as holiday romcoms typically do. Sarah Musnicky of But Why Tho? says, “Even with its delicious tropes and inevitable end, Champagne Problems infuses a bubbly sweetness that never feels overbearing.” Other critics didn’t share that opinion, with Adrian Horton of The Guardian saying, “For all its waxing poetic on the specific luxury of champagne, no one is pretending this is anything other than a mass market item; the things to hate are also the things to like. One might call a critic’s feelings about it a champagne problem.”

Audience members had a more charitable view of the film. “This film had no right being this adorable and romantic and genuinely funny in places. It’s like the film had character and charm, and it had genuine vibes of Christmas in Paris, and it was actually full of French people! Minka is phenomenal, sweet, and funny. Otto and Flula are absolutely hilarious, and Tom is the perfect co-star. They all had great chemistry,” said one viewer. Another stated simply, “Perfect cheesy holiday romance! The vibes were impeccable!”

Champagne Problems won’t be bringing home an Oscar, but it’s a low-key and delightful way to kill some time in the run-up to Christmas.

Will you be checking out Champagne Problems this holiday season? What are some of your favorite holiday romcoms? Let us know in the comments below before you head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.