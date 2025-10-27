Netflix’s New Thriller Becomes Instant Streaming Success, but Its Ending Is Dividing Everyone

A new political thriller is dominating the Netflix streaming charts, despite a divisive cliffhanger ending that has everyone talking. Marking Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow’s first film in eight years following Detroit, the movie only just started streaming on Netflix on October 24th, but it has been charting in the top 10 ever since alongside other hits like KPop Demon Hunters, The Elixir, and The Woman in Cabin 10. The movie has become an instant streaming success but is facing some backlash from viewers upset over the lack of resolution.

The movie that everyone can’t seem to stop talking about is A House of Dynamite, and it has been the most popular movie streaming on Netflix worldwide since October 25th, per FlixPatrol. The movie, which had a limited theatrical release prior to joining Netflix’s streaming catalog, depicts the 18-minute window after a nuclear missile is launched toward the United States. The movie is split into three chapters that focus on a different government response to the crisis – the Situation Room in the White House, Strategic Command, and the President of the United States. The film currently ranks No. 1 in countries across the globe, including the United States.

A House of Dynamite’s Ending Is Divisive

A House of Dynamite is an absolute hit. The film has not only become an instant streaming success but is also “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critic score and 77% audience rating, critics and viewers alike praising the high-stakes tension and great acting from a cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, and Tracy Letts. However, where the movie loses many is in its ending, an incredibly frustrating finale that, without spoiling anything, ultimately fails to provide any resolution to the story.

Rolling Stone’s David Fear described the ending of A House of Dynamite as one “designed to avoid resolution and cause moviegoers to stifle screams of ‘Wait, seriously?’… For something so blessed with timeliness and talent, it leaves you feeling like you’re buried in a hovel of disappointment.” David Crow wrote for Den of Geek that the movie essentially becomes “a long fuse that is meticulously laid by a talented writer and master director… and then never lit.”

Audience members have been just as disappointed by that lackluster ending, with one person warning others on X, “Don’t bother with House of Dynamite on Netflix. It doesn’t have an ending. What a waste.” Somebody else said, “The ending of a movie has never pmo more. You find out nothing. To be completely locked in and the credits come on out of no where?!?”

Despite the frustration, it seems there was a reason for the ending. Bigelow told Netflix’s Tudum that she wanted the ending to “start a conversation… want audiences to leave theaters thinking, ‘OK, what do we do now?’ This is a global issue, and of course I hope against hope that maybe we reduce the nuclear stockpile someday. But in the meantime, we really are living in a house of dynamite.”

A House of Dynamite is now streaming on Netflix.

