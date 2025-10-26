Netflix’s Movie Adaptation of This 1980s Kids Classic Is an Instant Success With Millions of Views

Netflix came into 2025 with a stacked slate of animation projects, including everything from Dr. Seuss and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 to Unicorn Academy: Winter Solstice and new seasons of Gabby’s Dollhouse and Creature Cases. The fun’s not over though, as there are still more projects on the way through the end of the year, and the latest animated project not only adapts a 1980s children’s classic, but it’s already become a huge hit thanks to delivering millions of views in its debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Roald Dahl is best known for his creations like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and the Fantastic Mr. Fox, there are many delightful works in his catalog, and that includes Netflix’s new adaptation of the 1980s release The Twits. The Twits debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies chart at number 5, delivering 5.9 million views throughout its first week despite some competition in the top 5 with several other genres.

The Woman in Cabin 10 took the top spot on the chart with 30.1 million views, while The Perfect Neighbor was no. 2 with 16.7 million, KPop Demon Hunters was no. 3 with 16.2 million, and My Father, the BTK Killer was at no. 4 with 6.4 million views. The Twits has received a more middling response on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 52% critics score and a 57% audience score, but people are viewing it, so it will be interesting to see where The Twits ends up in regard to views by the end of the month.

The Twits introduce fans to Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who are the meanest and nastiest people in the world. They also happen to own and run their own amusement park, Twitlandia, but as you might suspect from its owners, it’s not a great place, and in fact, it’s pretty gross and rather dangerous. That’s where two brave orphans come in, who team up with a family of magical animals to put a stop to The Twits’ hold over the town, and they’ll need to pull out a few Twits-style tricks of their own to take them down. You can find the official description for The Twits’ original novel below.

“How do you outwit a Twit? Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the smelliest, ugliest people in the world. They hate everything — except playing mean jokes on each other, catching innocent birds to put in their Bird Pies, and making their caged monkeys, the Muggle-Wumps, stand on their heads all day. But the Muggle-Wumps have had enough. They don’t just want out, they want revenge.”

This is the latest adaptation of Dahl’s work from Netflix, who purchased the rights to Dahl’s catalog in 2021. Since then, they have adapted The Witches, Matilda the Musical, The Wonder Story of Henry Sugar, The Ratcatcher, Poison, and The Swan. After The Twits, it will be interesting to see which of Dahl’s works Netflix adapts next, because there are several very unique stories to choose from.

The Twits is available to stream on Netflix now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!