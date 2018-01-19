New ‘Cloverfield 3’ Website Has A Hidden Message

The third Cloverfield movie is heading our way, and a new website has revealed a secret message to get fans ready.

The Cloverfield universe has produced two movies thus far, though the links between them are subtle at best. If you look past the moves and into the ARG though, those links become increasingly more evident, and a new Tagruato website only expands that further (via BloodyDisgusting).

Tagruato is a Japanese company that seems increasingly linked to the happenings of Cloverfield, but if you go the website all you’ll see is a muddled image with a Browser Incompatibility message. It says 415 Unsupported Media Type, followed by some other text. There is a loading bar at the bottom that just keeps recycling, with a message next to it that says Attempting to Resolve.

The good news is that someone already decoded the message hidden here, and here is what it says.

“Tokyo – January 18 2018: Tagruato has begun development on a revolutionary new energy technology in what Ceo Garo Yoshida called a technological great leap foreward for our planet. This renewable technology will take at least 4 years to complete along with another six years International regulatory bodies to bring the powerful revolutionary energy source by April 18 2028”

Now, it seems that 10 Cloverfield Lane took place in 2016, and as fans saw at the end of the film Aliens had made their presence felt on Earth. That 2018 date could refer to when the new Cloverfield movie takes place, but it isn’t known what shape the planet will be in when fans see it once again.

Thankfully the new untitled Cloverfield movie is set to debut later this year, and more answers should be coming as a result.

The Cloverfield sequel currently has no release date.