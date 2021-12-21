New Death On The Nile Trailer Released

Disney has released the full trailer for Death on the Nile, the second film to star Kenneth Branagh in the role of Hercule Poirot, following 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Branagh, currently making the press rounds in support of his film Belfast, directed Death on the Nile, with a star-studded cast that includes Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot, Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright, and more. Among the cast? Armie Hammer, in one of his first major projects since he was dropped by his agency and had to drop out of a number of film projects as a result of a sex scandal that came to light last year.

Death on the Nile was originally set to be released on December 19, 2019, but was moved to October 9, 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was pushed back to October 23 and then to December 19 of that same year. Last November, Disney pulled Death on the Nile and Free Guy both from the release schedule entirely, though the film was later rescheduled to September 17, 2021. In March of this year, the film got its current February 11, 2022, release date.

Unlike the murder at the center of the previous film, this one seems to be driven by passion and emotion, potentially making it even more difficult for Poirot.

Branagh stars in Death on the Nile as the Hercule Poirot, reprising his role from Murder on the Orient Express. In this new film, he’s joined by an all-star cast that consists of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennider Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

“Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.”

Death on the Nile arrives in theaters on October 23rd.