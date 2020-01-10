New G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes Logo Revealed

G.I. Joe is getting another chance at the big screen later this year with the upcoming spin-off centered around Snake Eyes. The new movie recently began its Japan portion of the production and will serve has the first installation to the franchise since G.I. Joe: Retaliation was released back in 2013. The new movie will star Crazy Rich Asian‘s Henry Golding in the titular role and is set to dive into the masked assassin’s origin story. Snake Eyes will also feature Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, and Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, and Steven Allerick (The Expanse) as the main character’s father. Haruka Abe (Emerald City) has also been cast in a currently-unknown role. Recently, the upcoming movie’s logo was revealed, which you can check out below:

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. Producers on the project will include Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam, Brian Goldner, and Greg Mooradian.

“We are going to the origin story,” di Bonaventura said in 2018. “As you know in the comic book, you saw his face. And it is, I’ll say, the formation of a hero.”

While there’s no telling exactly what the long-term plan is for this new Snake Eyes movie, some have hoped that the spinoff film could culminate in a full-fledged G.I. Joe reboot — and possibly a crossover with one of Paramount’s other franchises, the Transformers.

“I might have been the one that started that fire,” Bumblebee star John Cena said in a previous interview. “Don’t look into that any more than a fan would be enjoying (it). I just think you have these two storied franchises that, especially because of the way this one was written, damn near rub up against each other. And I think it would be really cool, in the days of big franchise universes, to see these things collide and coexist on the same screen.”

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 23rd.