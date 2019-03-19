First ‘Hellboy’ Clip Introduces The Osiris Club, Confirms Hellboy Has Hooves

Now just weeks away from release, the team at Lionsgate has released the first Hellboy clip online. Originally shared by ComingSoon, the clip features a funny exchange between Big Red himself (David Harbour) and Professor Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane). While joking about The Osiris Club being a strip joint he’s frequented in New Jersey, Bruttenholm explains its an occult society that needs to help of Hellboy to fight off a swarm of giants. Not only does Bruttenholm lay the groundwork on telling fans who The Osiris Club is, but Hellboy can also be seen with comic-accurate hooves as he relaxes on the couch eating some pizza.

Like previously announced, the Hellboy reboot is set to draw inspiration from various Hellboy storylines like Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt — the mini-series where the Osiris Club is first introduced — The Storm and The Fury. During The Wild Hunt, a group of giant hunters calls for the aid of Hellboy before turning on him and his Right Hand of Doom. If the movie follows the source material to a T, it looks as if the movie will feature a little Hellboy in Hell action as well.

Though the thirty-second clip is clean, the film has officially been rated R, something Harbour says the movie leads into fully. As seen in the earlier red band trailer, Harbour says Hellboy will “bathe in blood” and cop of the heads of a monster or two.

“There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters,” Harbour says. “You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We’re taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He’s a weapon.”

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola previously spoke to the reboot’s comic-accuracy, saying the film is going to be much different than the two previous films done by Guillermo del Toro. According to Mignola, Hellboy‘s going to be far from your average superhero film.

“Well, I mean, if anything, we’re trying to do something very different,” Mignola explained. “Basically, there’s no part of Hellboy that was ever going to be like other superhero movies. And the more Marvel stuff there is, the more DC stuff there is, Hellboy never really feels like—even in the [Guillermo] del Toro things—a superhero movie. It’s so much “big teams of guys, in costumes, running around and saving the world from big cosmic menace stuff…” I believe the new movie will feel even less like a regular superhero thing. The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not ‘big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.’”

Hellboy enters theaters April 12th.

