New ‘Hellboy’ Images Reveal Better Look At Blood Queen

Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich) is front and center in a series of Hellboy stills released earlier this weekend. In addition to a shot of the Blood Queen, the other two images release include a picture of Hellboy (David Harbour) and his Right Hand of Doom as well as a shot of Hellboy chatting with BPRD agent Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane).

The stills released is another slick marketing move as the movie inches closer to is early-April release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Locked and loaded. Check out Big Red and the Blood Queen in these new images from #Hellboy pic.twitter.com/otEaWfczE9 — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 2, 2019

When it comes to the ancient sorceress Nimue, Jovovich says the character is “very cool” and she’s not sure why everyone in the upcoming Hellboy reboot is trying to kill her.

“It was incredible to be a part of that franchise and it was really fun filming it. My character is very witchy but also she’s very cool and very sweet, and I don’t understand why everyone’s trying to kill her. It’s really too bad,” Jovovich told Kevin Smith at Sundance.

“She’s trying to bring the human world and the monster world together, to unite, and I don’t know, nobody wants to see that happen.”

Hellboy

creator Mike Mignola says the flick is going to focus more on folklore and horror than it is the superhero aspect of the genre. If you’ve seen the red band trailer, you can probably agree with Mignola’s sentiment.

“The idea with this one was to make it play much less like a superhero film, to downplay the superhero elements even more than del Toro did. This one is much more folklore/mythology/horror, and not ‘big team rushing into to do battle with whatever kind of stuff.’”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

What are you thinking about the movie so far? What’s your favorite one-liner from the red band trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!