New ‘Hellboy’ Trailer Released Online

Now under two months from release, the second trailer for Hellboy has officially been released, giving fans an extended look at Hellboy (David Harbour), Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich), and company.

The latest movie set in the Mike Mignola-created universe will be the first R-rated film to feature the characters, and for a good reason — Harbour says the movie’s going to be full of blood.

“There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters,” Harbour previously told Empire. “You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We’re taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He’s a weapon.”

As for Jovovich, she says that her character’s a bit misunderstood. Speaking with IMDb host Kevin Smith at Sundance Film Festival, Jovovich, called her character “very sweet.”

“It was incredible to be a part of that franchise and it was really fun filming it. My character is very witchy but also she’s very cool and very sweet, and I don’t understand why everyone’s trying to kill her. It’s really too bad,” Jovovich explained. “She’s trying to bring the human world and the monster world together, to unite, and I don’t know, nobody wants to see that happen.”

Along with Harbour and Jovovich, Hellboy is also set to feature Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell. Mignola helped write the script alongside Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

