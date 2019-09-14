First Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Clip Features Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist

Kevin Smith is just as big of a superhero fan as the rest of us, so it only makes sense for the filmmaker to use the Saturn Awards to help promote an upcoming film of his. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot star Jason Mewes was on hand Saturday night to present an award at the 45th Saturn Awards but before he got started, he shared the first clip from the long-awaited sequel.

The clip in question shows a deeper look at Supergirl star Melissa Benoist’s role as her character Chronic has quite the dispute with Val Kilmer’s Bluntman. Then to top everything off, legendary stoner Tommy Chong appears at the tail end of the clip. The newly-released footage can be seen below while the movie’s initial trailer is above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer was released earlier this summer at San Diego Comic-Con and a poster surfaced online shortly thereafter. The movie has since been rated R for “pervasive strong crude sexual content, language throughout, drug use, and some nudity.”

The project has been something long-gestating from Smith and friends and once the film finally wrapped production, he and Mewes released a passionate video on what it meant to join together for at least one more go-around in the silver screen.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith previously said about the film. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” Mewes added while tearing up. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, O’Halloran, and more. Joining Benoist and Kilmer as first-timers in the shared universe is Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot bows October 15th.

What cameo in the trailer were you excited to see most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!