Two of the Funniest Comedies of the 2010s Return to Streaming (And For Free)

Tubi is doubling up on the laughs this August. Fox’s free streaming service already has a massive content catalog featuring thousands of movies, and tons of new films joined the streamer at the start of the month. Among new additions like Baby Driver, Matilda, and Stand By Me, Tubi is now also streaming not one, but two of the funniest comedies of the 2010s, a decade that saw movies like Bridesmaids, Horrible Bosses, and Easy A hit theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2012 Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum-starring buddy cop action comedy 21 Jump Street and its 2014 sequel 22 Jump Street are now streaming on Tubi as of August 1st. The two movies, which have their roots in Fox’s police procedural drama series 21 Jump Street that ran from 1987 until 1991, star Hill and Tatum as rookie cops Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko who join the secret Jump Street unit and go undercover, first at a high school and then at a college, to bust drug rings. Streaming catalogs change daily, so it’s unclear how long the two films will be available to stream for free on the platform.

Play video

Why You Should Watch 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street

Both the 2012 movie and its 2014 sequel were commercial and critical successes, and it’s easy to see why. Both “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with respective 85% and 84% critics’ scores, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street perfectly blend action and comedy, offer a welcoming dose of nostalgia, and feature great chemistry between Hill and Tatum.

The movies are remembered as some of the funniest comedies from the 2010s, not only for their perfect satirical take on the reboot trend and the original 21 Jump Street series, but also for Hill and Tatum’s comedic chops and chemistry, fast-paced and raunchy jokes, and overall hysterical premise. The original films setting in high school forces to leads to revisit teenage terror and anxiety, while the college setting in the sequel compared to Schmidt and Jenko’s older, out of touch approach to the task leads to plenty of awkward interactions and situations.

Other Comedy Movies Now On Tubi

Tubi’s streaming lineup features a big selection of comedy films available to watch for free, and that catalog just got even bigger. At the start of the month, the streamer added several comedy movies, with even more set to join later in the month. See the full list of Tubi’s August 1st comedy movies below.

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

Pain & Gain

Sausage Party (2016)

The Back-Up Plan

The Heat (2013)

The Wedding Planner

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Wayne’s World