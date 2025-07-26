5 Great Comedy Movies to Watch After Happy Gilmore 2

After almost three decades, Happy Gilmore 2 is finally here to bring back one of the most legendary characters in ’90s comedy. In the sequel, Happy (Adam Sandler), now retired from golf, returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna’s (Sunny Sandler) ballet school, and ends up having to face some old and new rivals like Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and Hal L. (Ben Stiller). He’ll have to prove he’s still got it – and, of course, without ditching his explosive temper. The film brings back everything that made the original a cult classic: aggressive humor, absurd situations, and a mix of emotional chaos with totally unhinged jokes. Also, plenty of celebrity cameos throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you liked Happy Gilmore 2 but were left wanting more stories that hit the same vibe, you’re in the right place. Clueless characters, hilarious conflicts, and most importantly, a kind of humor that’s not afraid to be completely ridiculous? Here are 5 great comedies that fit the bill perfectly.

1) Billy Madison

If Happy Gilmore 2 left you longing for Adam Sandler in his most chaotic and childish phase, Billy Madison is definitely the next step. The plot follows Billy (Sandler), a lazy heir who has to repeat every year of school to prove he can run his father’s empire. This sets the stage for a series of completely nonsensical but hilarious situations, complete with bizarre quiz bowls, random songs, and awkward interactions with children. The movies has raw energy and a pace that never tries to be more than it needs to be.

Billy Madison is a film that doesn’t aim to be smart or balanced – and that’s exactly what makes it so funny. The humor is dumb, deliberately exaggerated, and packed with characters that feel like they walked out of a cartoon. There’s no commitment to realism or deeper meaning, only to comedy through absurdity. For those who love Sandler’s Happy Gilmore roots and the unapologetic style of ’90s comedy, this is essential viewing.

2) Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is one of those comedies that perfectly understands the difference between being stupid and being ineffective – and chooses to be stupid, but with mastery. The story follows a group of misfits trying to save their gym by entering a professional dodgeball tournament. The result is a sequence of increasingly absurd scenes, from training sessions with flying wrenches to the iconic narration of ESPN 8: The Ocho.

We’re talking about a direct satire of sports movies, packed with caricatured characters, a megalomaniac villain, and situations that border on slapstick. The script is self-aware enough to laugh at its own clichés, and confident enough to fully commit to them. Dodgeball isn’t subtle, but it doesn’t pretend to be. If Happy Gilmore 2 hooked you with its sports nonsense and inflated egos, this one keeps the bar high (and might even raise it).

3) Blades of Glory

Another sports comedy. However, if you’re looking for something exaggerated about competition with two completely dysfunctional protagonists, Blades of Glory delivers exactly that – and with the “Will Ferrell brand of chaos” everyone knows. The plot follows two rival figure skaters who, after being banned from solo competitions, discover a loophole that lets them compete together as the first male pair in the sport. Expect insane scenes on the ice rink, impossible choreography, and absurdly uncomfortable interactions.

Here, the humor is visual, physical, and often deliberately embarrassing – everything someone who enjoyed Happy Gilmore 2 will probably want next. Blades of Glory is one of those movies that fully embraces being ridiculous. It never tries to balance the wild antics with serious moments; instead, it dives headfirst into total craziness with performances that feel like extended sketches. Ferrell and Jon Heder make an unlikely duo, but one that works extremely well within the movie’s tone.

4) Big Daddy

Big Daddy is a curious case: here we have Sandler again, still with his typical ’90s humor, but also trying to build an emotional side. And, for what it sets out to do, it works very well. The story revolves around Sonny (Sandler), a lazy adult who impulsively adopts a boy just to prove something to an ex-girlfriend. But in doing so, he ends up having to deal with the consequences. It’s not a sophisticated comedy, nor does it want to be, but the “irresponsible adult learns to take care of a child” setup is simple enough to support both the jokes and the moments of affection.

The film balances hilarious scenes with coming-of-age arcs that, while basic, are convincing within audience expectations. Big Daddy is a great pick for those who specifically enjoyed Happy Gilmore and its sequel dealing with adult dilemmas, but in a comical and messy way. It works well as an interesting transition for “Sandler trying to mature without losing his touch.” Expect to laugh, as the actor stays in his comfort zone, but also know you’ll get moved along the way.

5) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

A sharp portrait of sports culture, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby delivers Will Ferrell in one of his most memorable roles: race car driver Ricky Bobby. The plot follows a NASCAR star whose world falls apart when Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen), a French rival, enters the scene. This leads to ridiculous fights, egocentric behavior, and dialogue that feels like it came straight out of a poorly edited reality show. Like Happy Gilmore, the film uses sport as a backdrop to explore absurd characters battling their own egos.

If you enjoyed watching Happy full of flaws, trying to prove he’s still “the man”, Talladega Nights is an upgrade in chaos and satire. It’s a movie that aims to be absurd, offensive, and in-your-face, without wasting time on nuance – and it nails that tone. The comedy embraces excess with pleasure, filled with catchphrases and a cast that clearly gets the type of humor being played. The focus is on going all out, and it totally delivers on that.