The New Mutants Panel Coming To Comic-Con @ Home

✖

The New Mutants will have a panel at Comic-Con @ Home, the virtual event taking place in lieu of San Diego Comic-Con as the pop culture gathering was cancelled this year. While Marvel Studios will be sitting out the event which will invite millions from around the world, Disney is still bringing a Marvel movie to the schedule. The long delayed The New Mutants, the final X-Men movie from the Fox era of the franchise, is bringing its cast and directors together for a virtual panel on July 23. This is the first day of Comic-Con @ Home and is instantly one of the most anticipated panels of the long weekend.

The video at the top of the page is a teaser for the panel, which is assembling stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga with director Josh Boone. The panel is set to take place on July 23, 2020, moderated by Ira Madison III.

developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.