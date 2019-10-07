New Podcast Goes Behind the Scenes of Frozen II

Frozen 2 is almost here and all the hype is looking like it is going to pay off this Fall. Now, Disney is starting to pull back the curtain with posters, trailers, and a newly announced podcast. Inside Frozen 2 will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making a giant sequel to such a beloved movie in the Disney catalog. News of the show was announced at Skyview Upfront this week.

From both trailers, people are starting to realize this isn’t just a standard sequel treatment. Anna and Elsa’s story is going to proceed further than their happily ever after. Exploring their family dynamic and learning the nature of magic in their world will be top concerns for the characters in Frozen 2. Inside Frozen 2 won’t give that magic away, but it will help fans who are hungry for every detail they can get their hands on. A release from Disney describes it:

Today at the Skyview Upfront ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee announced that she will host “Inside Frozen 2,” a six-part podcast that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of the sequel to Frozen, the biggest animated movie in box office history.

Zee will sit down with the Academy Award-winning filmmakers, including writer/director/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck and producer Peter Del Vecho; members of the voice cast; as well as the talent behind the music and artistry of the film.

The series launches Wednesday, November 20th, two days before the release of the movie on November 22nd. New episodes will be released weekly, concluding on Christmas Day. “Inside Frozen 2” is presented by Walt Disney Animation Studios and ABC Audio.

Some of the songs from the film have begun to trickle out and it sounds like the movie will carry the torch in that regard. Josh Gad told Jimmy Kimmel that the musical numbers would be even better this time over this summer and he was not kidding. (Parents of fans new and old should savor these last months with the old songs on car rides, those will be taking a backseat in the coming months.)

Still, the movie will be more than music as the film’s songwriting team is focused on delivering a good story . Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez told IGN that Elsa wouldn’t be seeing any new romantic entanglements at D23.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez began, “Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest. There’s so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest. That’s not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven’t been found before?”

The wide world outside of those magical hills await. Frozen 2 slides into theaters on November 22.