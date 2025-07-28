Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Most Underrated Zombie Movies Ever

Amazon Prime Video is now streaming one of the most underrated zombie movies of all time. When fans of the genre think of the best zombie movies of all time, titles like Dawn of the Dead, Night of the Living Dead, 28 Days Later, World War Z, Day of the Dead, Resident Evil, Train to Busan, One Cut of the Dead, REC, and Zombieland probably all come to mind in various orderings. These are the best movies in the genre though, and any fan of the genre has likely seen most if not all of these. The zombie genre also has many underrated gems though, one of which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The zombie movie in question is 2013’s paranormal romantic comedy Warm Bodies from director Jonathan Levine, which is based on the 2010 book of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The movie — which stars the likes of Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Dave Franco, Rob Corddry, Lio Tipton, and Jon Malkovich — is centered around the relationship between a young woman and a zombie.

The 2013 zombie movie was made on a budget of $35 million, which it made good on at the box office, with a return of $117 million. And it was also generally received positively as evident by its 81 score on Rotten Tomatoes with critics. Meanwhile, its audience score on Rotten Tomtatoes is 73. That said, none of it was enough to earn it a place of prominence during awards season. Outside the Teen Choice Awards, it only picked up one notable nomination, at the Saturn Awards, for Best Horror Film.

“An unlikely romance between a beautiful human teen and a sensitive undead slacker sets off a chain of events with the power to transform the world,” reads an official elevator pitch of the zombie movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Those with an Amazon Prime Video description that decide to stream Warm Bodies for free should expect a runtime of about 98 minutes and an age rating of PG-13 complete with zombie violence and some language.

How long Warm Bodies is going to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, we do not know. This information is not accessible. That said, it is currently the only major streaming platform carrying the zombie movie.

