Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 1)

Every weekend presents new opportunities for streaming subscribers to check out new movies and TV on their favorite services. Not only does a weekend usually come with a little time away from work or school, but it’s also when most services tend to unveil their newest original titles. This weekend is a special circumstance, however, as it happens to fall at the start of a brand new month.

The start of a month brings about a ton of new additions to most streaming services, with new streaming contracts kicking in for various movies and shows. The first day of a new month falling at the start of the weekend means that the next few days are going to be filled with new additions to services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Things got started on Thursday morning with the arrival of a few new streaming options. Paramount+ released the entire first season of The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, as well as the second episode of Halo. The highly anticipated original film Moonshot made its debut on HBO Max.

Everything starts getting crazy on Friday, as April 1st brings a horde of new movies to just about every service. In addition to the onslaught of library titles, both Netflix and Disney+ are releasing new original films.

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below!

Netflix

MARCH 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY

APRIL 1

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM

Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM

The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES

Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)

Disney+

APRIL 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

HBO Max

MARCH 31

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

APRIL 1

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

APRIL 2

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

Hulu

MARCH 31

First Day: Complete Season 2

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

APRIL 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

BLIND DATE (1987)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

APRIL 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Paramount+

MARCH 31

The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)

How We Roll (Season 1)

APRIL 1

Jackass (Seasons 1-4)

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

APRIL 3

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Peacock

APRIL 1

Along Came Polly, 2004

Apollo 13, 1995

Balls of Fury, 2007

Basketball, 1998

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011

Bowfinger, 1999

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Burn After Reading, 2008

The Change-Up, 2011

Clash of the Titans, 2010

Couples Retreat, 2009

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Elizabeth, 1998

Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007

The Family Man, 2000

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Field of Dreams, 1989

For Love of the Game, 1999

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Gandhi, 1982

Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000

The Good Shepard, 2006

Hook, 1991

Hotel Artemis, 2018

The Hulk, 2003

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Jerk, 1979

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Liar, Liar, 1997

Life, 1999

Mallrats, 1995

Man of Fire, 2004

Man on the Moon, 1999

Mary Queen of Scots, 2018

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Megamind, 2010

Mercury Rising, 1998

Minority Report, 2002

Mortal Engines, 2018

Mystery Men, 1999

Next Friday, 2000

No Escape, 2015

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Office Space, 1999

Paul, 2011

Pretty Woman, 1990

Problem Child, 1990

Problem Child 2, 1991

The Proposal, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Ride Along 2, 2016

Spy Game, 2001

Tower Heist, 2011

The Truth About Charlie, 2002

Undercover Brother, 2002

Waterworld, 1995

What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens

Return to Beijing, Season 1

Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

WWE Hall of Fame 2022

APRIL 2

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey

NXT Stand & Deliver

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford

Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)

WrestleMania 38 – Night One

WWE – The Bump

APRIL 3

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – West Ham v. Everton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins

The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2

World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two

WWE – The Bump

Prime Video

APRIL 1

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)