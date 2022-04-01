Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 1)

Every weekend presents new opportunities for streaming subscribers to check out new movies and TV on their favorite services. Not only does a weekend usually come with a little time away from work or school, but it’s also when most services tend to unveil their newest original titles. This weekend is a special circumstance, however, as it happens to fall at the start of a brand new month.
The start of a month brings about a ton of new additions to most streaming services, with new streaming contracts kicking in for various movies and shows. The first day of a new month falling at the start of the weekend means that the next few days are going to be filled with new additions to services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Things got started on Thursday morning with the arrival of a few new streaming options. Paramount+ released the entire first season of The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder, as well as the second episode of Halo. The highly anticipated original film Moonshot made its debut on HBO Max.
Everything starts getting crazy on Friday, as April 1st brings a horde of new movies to just about every service. In addition to the onslaught of library titles, both Netflix and Disney+ are releasing new original films.
You can check out the full list of this weekend’s streaming additions below!
Netflix
MARCH 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ — NETFLIX FAMILY
APRIL 1
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle — NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova — NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League — NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow — NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
Disney+
APRIL 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere
HBO Max
MARCH 31
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Moonshot, 2022
APRIL 1
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
APRIL 2
Batwoman, Season 3
Chad
Hulu
MARCH 31
First Day: Complete Season 2
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
APRIL 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)
ANTZ (1998)
ARMORED (2009)
AUSTENLAND (2013)
BATTLESHIP (2012)
BLIND DATE (1987)
BLUE STREAK (1999)
BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)
BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)
CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)
CASPER (1995)
CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)
CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)
CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)
COPYCAT (1995)
CRANK (2006)
DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)
DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)
THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)
EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)
THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)
FLY AWAY HOME (1996)
GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)
GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)
HANNA (2011)
HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)
I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)
IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)
INSOMNIUM (2017)
INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)
THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)
JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)
JUST MY LUCK (2006)
KNOWING (2009)
KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)
LADRONES (2015)
LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)
LOOPER (2012)
LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)
MADE IN AMERICA (1993)
MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)
THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)
NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)
OPEN RANGE (2003)
PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)
PHANTOM (2013)
POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)
THE POWER OF ONE (1992)
PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)
RADIO (2003)
RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)
RUNAWAY JURY (2003)
THE RUNAWAYS (2010)
SCOOBY-DOO (2002)
SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)
SHREK (2001)
SHREK 2 (2004)
THE SIEGE (1998)
SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)
SNAKEHEAD (2021)
STAY (2005)
THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)
THAT’S MY BOY (2012)
THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)
THREE FUGITIVES (1989)
TWILIGHT (2008)
THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)
THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)
THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)
THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)
VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)
WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)
WATCHMEN (2009)
WOLF (1994)
APRIL 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Paramount+
MARCH 31
The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder Series Premiere (Paramount+ Original)
How We Roll (Season 1)
APRIL 1
Jackass (Seasons 1-4)
1 Mile to You
A River Runs Through It
A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart
Across the Universe
Addams Family Values
Ali
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Almost in Love
Altered Minds
At The Jersey Shore
Autumn Wanderer
Beatbox
Before/During/After
Bitter Melon
Bloody Sunday
Bugsy
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Chasing Comets
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daffodils
Dead Again
Don’t Read This on a Plane
Dying Laughing
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eleven Eleven
Felony
Fishing Without Nets
Florrie
Forrest Gump
Funny Face
Get Big
Ghost World
Giants Being Lonely
Hair
Heartbreakers
Her Name Was Jo
Hunky Dory
Hustle & Flow
I Hate the Man in My Basement
I Love You, Man
Implanted
In God I Trust
In Love with Alma Cogan
Ink and Steel
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
La Cage Aux Folles
Last Three Days
Little Miss Sunshine
Married to the Mob
Meet Bill
Miami
Middle Men
Natural Vice
Nesting Dolls
Nobodys Watching
Office Space
Only People
Panic Room
Ping Pong Summer
Promised
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Rook
Sacred Heart
Seaside
Sing Me a Song
Solace
Sunshine
Sweet River
Teen Witch
The Ballad of Billy McCrae
The Believers
The Bird Catcher
The Browsing Effect
The Conversation
The Dictator
The First Wives Club
The Florist
The Fly
The Haunting
The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
The Hunter
The Legend of Zorro
The Long Goodbye
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Thin Red Line
The Young Victoria
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Wedding Palace
Words and Pictures
APRIL 3
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Peacock
APRIL 1
Along Came Polly, 2004
Apollo 13, 1995
Balls of Fury, 2007
Basketball, 1998
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011
Bowfinger, 1999
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Burn After Reading, 2008
The Change-Up, 2011
Clash of the Titans, 2010
Couples Retreat, 2009
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Elizabeth, 1998
Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007
The Family Man, 2000
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Field of Dreams, 1989
For Love of the Game, 1999
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Gandhi, 1982
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
The Good Shepard, 2006
Hook, 1991
Hotel Artemis, 2018
The Hulk, 2003
It’s Complicated, 2009
The Jerk, 1979
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Liar, Liar, 1997
Life, 1999
Mallrats, 1995
Man of Fire, 2004
Man on the Moon, 1999
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Megamind, 2010
Mercury Rising, 1998
Minority Report, 2002
Mortal Engines, 2018
Mystery Men, 1999
Next Friday, 2000
No Escape, 2015
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Office Space, 1999
Paul, 2011
Pretty Woman, 1990
Problem Child, 1990
Problem Child 2, 1991
The Proposal, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Ride Along 2, 2016
Spy Game, 2001
Tower Heist, 2011
The Truth About Charlie, 2002
Undercover Brother, 2002
Waterworld, 1995
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens
Return to Beijing, Season 1
Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022
WWE Hall of Fame 2022
APRIL 2
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
NXT Stand & Deliver
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford
Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
WrestleMania 38 – Night One
WWE – The Bump
APRIL 3
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – West Ham v. Everton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins
The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2
World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic
WrestleMania 38 – Night Two
WWE – The Bump
Prime Video
APRIL 1
Cast Away (2000)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Con Air (1997)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Bringing Down the House (2003)
Unbreakable (2000)
Date Night (2010)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)
The Watch (2012)
Rushmore (1999)
Armageddon (1998)
The Hot Chick (2002)
Signs (2002)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Garden State (2004)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
The Recruit (2003)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
The Color of Money (1986)
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Knowing (2009)
The Spy Next Door (2021)
The Bank Job (2008)
Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)
The Bodyguard (2008)
Deadfall (2013)
Compliance (2012)
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)
Benny and Joon (1993)
Fargo (1996)
Saved! (2004)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Lions for Lambs (2007)
Carrie (1976)
The Woman in Red (1984)
Raging Bull (1980)
Bull Durham (1988)
Blow Out (1981)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Be Cool (2005)
The Idolmaker (1980)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
Braveheart (1995)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Pineapple Express (2008)
District 9 (2009)
The Outlaws S1 (2022)
Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)