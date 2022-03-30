New The Northman Poster Released

Ahead of the film’s debut next month, Focus Features and Universal Pictures have released a new poster for Robert Eggers’ The Northman, the upcoming viking epic starring Alexander Skarsgård. A telling of the legend of Amleth, which became the basis for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the new poster for the film almost makes it look like a Marvel movie as Skarsgård looms large over an image with all his other cast mates, including Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. You can check it for yourself below and look for The Northman to be released in theaters on April 22.

Eggers and the production of his new movie were recently the subject of a profile piece in The New Yorker, with the filmmaker revealing details about the filming and editing of his movie. According to Eggers the studio had been testing cuts of the movie with little success. “The studio is expecting the next cut to be different,” Eggers said, revealing mid 60 out of 100 scores for the film. “Some audience member wrote, ‘You need to have a master’s degree in Viking history to understand, like, anything in this movie.’ Like, ahhh, f-ck.” The piece concludes with Eggers learning the studio is happy with his most recent version and no further tests will take place.

Multiple different parties involved in the film were also interview with star Ethan Hawke speaking to Eggers’ style of filming by saying: “So much of moviemaking is people trying to sell you something. I’ve spent my life wondering, Will I ever get to be on a set that feels like ‘Apocalypse Now’? You know, like, somebody’s trying. They have the balls, and the hubris and the arrogance to say, ‘I want to make a masterpiece. I’m going to write a movie about Vikings with an Icelandic poet. And shoot it in a way that a film has never been choreographed before.’ So, for me, just seeing somebody take a swing like that, you know, it’s like a jump off a high dive.”

Eggers’ The Northman has been given an R rating for “strong bloody violence, some sexual content, and nudity,” the film is scheduled to land in theaters on April 22nd.