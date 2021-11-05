Back to the Future Stars Reunite for Time-Traveling Christmas Movie

Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are back together for back-in-time Hallmark original movie Next Stop, Christmas. Part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” 2021 programming event of all-new holiday movies, Next Stop, Christmas sees Angie (Lyndsy Fonseca, Agent Carter and Turner & Hooch) boarding a Christmas train that travels ten years into the past. With help from the train’s enigmatic conductor (Lloyd), Angie gets a second chance to revisit Christmas 2011 — and her past with former boyfriend Ben (Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives). Watch the trailer above.

Reads the official synopsis for Next Stop, Christmas:

Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what — and who — is truly important to her.

Also starring Erika Slezak (One Life to Live) as Aunt Myrt and Thompson (the Back to the Future trilogy, Switched at Birth) as Evelyn, Next Stop, Christmas is “about a girl who goes back in time to get her parents back together; that sounds familiar,” Thompson told Monsters & Critics.

“Someone at casting had a very shrewd idea. I was super happy to do it, and I’m always excited to see Chris. It’s always nice to see him,” Thompson said. “Before COVID-19, we saw each other at a lot of comic conventions and have always enjoyed our close friendship.”

Lloyd and Thompson reunited with Back to the Future co-star Michael J. Fox on The TODAY Show and at Fan Expo Canada in 2018. In May 2020, the stars of the time-traveling trilogy from director Robert Zemeckis virtually reunited to recreate iconic scenes for host Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series. The virtual event benefitted the nonprofit Project HOPE.

Next Stop, Christmas premieres Saturday, November 6, at 8:00 PM / 7:00c on the Hallmark Channel.