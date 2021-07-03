Back to the Future Fans Celebrate "Timeless" Film's Anniversary

Great Scott! Back to the Future opened on this day in time on July 3, 1985. The classic time-traveling comedy, about '80s teen Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) trip through time to 1955 Hill Valley and his race to get back to the future with the help of eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), was the biggest film of 1985. On the 36th anniversary of the comedy blockbuster, which recently left Netflix alongside its two sequels, Back to the Future fans celebrate the 1985 original co-starring Thomas F. Wilson as buttheaded bully Biff Tannen and Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover as Lorraine and George McFly.

Original Back to the Future poster artist Drew Struzan joins fans in celebrating the "timeless" film from director Robert Zemeckis, who co-wrote all three films with co-creator Bob Gale. Steven Spielberg famously presents the film from producers Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

Time sure does fly… Happy 36th Anniversary to #BackToTheFuture! 🎂 Where were you when you first saw it? pic.twitter.com/0vpnG6qjJ7 — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) July 3, 2021

"Bob Zemeckis and I had written three movies together, and we had always wanted to do a time-travel story. We'd just never figured out how," Gale previously told The Guardian about the original Back to the Future. "What turned the light on for me was coming across my dad's old high-school yearbook and thinking, 'Would we have been friends if we'd been at school together?' All of us have that revelation when we understand that our parents were young once, too. That's a big moment. Then there is the message that we all have control over our destinies. I thought we could dramatize those two things."

The blockbuster spawned back-to-back sequels, 1989's Back to the Future Part II and 1990's Back to the Future Part III, completing the trilogy that took Marty to 2015 and 1885 Hill Valley.

Happy 36th anniversary to the timeless film #BackToTheFuture !! pic.twitter.com/i0qp297tog — Smash Strike Films (@SmashStrikeFilm) July 3, 2021

In 2018, Zemeckis told Bad Taste there "will never, ever be, in the most absolutely way, a Back to the Future 4. There will be no more Back to the Future." The Back to the Future trilogy was released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc for the first time in October in celebration of the original film's 35th anniversary.

Here's how Back to the Future fans are celebrating the film's 36th birthday: