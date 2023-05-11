NFL Films Teams With Roku Originals For Draft Documentary

Roku Originals is teaming up with NFL Films and Skydance Sports for a new NFL Draft documentary. The feature film will be hosted on Roku's platform and chronicles the three days of the massively popular sporting event. Now, there will be an annual NFL Draft documentary on the platform. With the kind of access provided by NFL Films, fans of each franchise will have the ability to learn more about the draft day process and follows storylines. A bunch of different players were spotlighted as well as organizations in the NFL. As an added bonus, The NFL Channel has made its way to the Live TV guide on Roku. That means there's so much available to fans at their fingertips.

"At NFL Films, we take great pride in taking fans to places they have never been through dramatic, high-stakes storytelling," Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films said. "We also seek to bring our very best original programming to new partners and new platforms in the U.S. and all over the world. This project with our new partners at Roku and Skydance Sports promises to do just that and fulfills our longstanding dream of taking audiences inside one of the most special and consequential events on the sports calendar."

"It's an honor to partner with NFL Films and Skydance Sports to give our streamers first-time, unprecedented access to the excitement, anticipation, and emotion of the NFL Draft," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media added. "As we expand our original sports content offering, Roku Originals remains committed to sharing authentic stories, from world-class partners, only on The Roku Channel."

What Happens In The NFL Draft Documentary?

Here's how NFL Films describes the project: "The documentary feature was shot throughout all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend in Kansas City, Mo., behind the scenes in the players green room, as well as several team headquarters, with reporters, broadcast talent, and key league personnel including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"The four featured teams are the Carolina Panthers, who selected Bryce Young with the first pick of the draft; the Indianapolis Colts, who chose fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the first round; the Dallas Cowboys, whose selection of running back Deuce Vaughn – the son of longtime team scout Chris Vaughn – in the sixth round became one of the draft's most memorable moments; and the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the league's most active teams on the third and final day of a historically frenetic draft that featured the most trades of any in NFL history."

