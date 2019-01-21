NFL Fans Thinks Referees Took The ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Today was the second-to-last Sunday of big-time National Football League action. The winners of today’s conference championship games would earn their right to play for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIII the first weekend in February.

In classic sports fashion, each game managed to have its fair share of questionable calls by their respective officiating groups. In the age of Netflix and the Sandra Bullock-led Bird Box, it was but a matter of time before the internet started comparisons.

If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll recognize the Bird Box challenge, in which somebody blindfolds themselves before trying to wonder about much like they do in the movie. According to thousands of angry fans on Twitter, the referees officiating tonight’s games must be pretty big fans of the Netflix film as they managed to do the challenge without even being blindfolded.

The referees for the saints vs rams game must’ve been participating in their version of the bird box challenge — Jordan Chitwood (@Jordan_Chitwood) January 21, 2019

The referees were doing the “Bird Box” Challenge on 1-20-19 when this happened and “robbed” the New Orleans Saints of a possible win. pic.twitter.com/LptuB9AKVD — Beverly A Johnson (@bevjohn40) January 21, 2019

NFL referees were definitely doing the bird box challenge tonight with all the missed pass interference calls lawl — dav (@davidbilis) January 21, 2019

They should’ve made the Birdbox movie based on professional sport referees. — Protein Sports (@SportsProtein) January 21, 2019

@ShannonSharpe jus like you said on Undisputed, the referees are taking this Bird Box Challenge to another level!! https://t.co/pCj7qtmmVR — Devin Brooks (@Norwoodwonder24) January 21, 2019

Roughing the passer!!! Say whatttt!! Yup , referee bird box is in full efffect today! pic.twitter.com/heNLI7e1S1 — Earl Saunders??‍♂️ (@_EarlSaunders_) January 21, 2019

