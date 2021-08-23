Nickelodeon Reveals A Loud House Christmas Live-Action Holiday Movie Cast

Nickelodeon has officially revealed the live-action cast for the upcoming holiday TV movie based on the animated series The Loud House. Additionally, while it had previously been referred to as The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas!, the live-action holiday TV movie is now titled A Loud House Christmas. The previously revealed cast includes Wolfgang Schaeffer (Criminal Minds) as main character Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno (The Witches) as Clyde McBride, Lincoln's best friend. A Loud House Christmas is currently set to air on Nickelodeon in November, though no specific date has been announced. A first look at the movie in action was also released, which you can check out above.

The plot of the live-action movie sees Lincoln working on the ultimate Christmas until he finds out that the majority of his sisters will be elsewhere during it, so he and Clyde attempt to remind the family of the importance of their holiday traditions. In addition to the new live-action cast revealed today, Nickelodeon has revealed that further "fan-favorite characters" from The Loud House will also appear in A Loud House Christmas.

Here's the new live-action cast for A Loud House Christmas revealed today, straight from Nickelodeon:

Brian Stepanek (Green Book, The Loud House) as Lynn Loud Sr., the dad of the Loud family.

Muretta Moss (The Glorias) as Rita Loud, the mom of the Loud family.

Lexi DiBenedetto (Knight Squad) as Lori Loud, the oldest and bossiest of the Loud siblings.

Dora Dolphin (American Housewife) as Leni Loud, the fashionista sibling with a heart of gold who spends most of her time designing outfits and accessorizing.

Sophia Woodward (Lethal Weapon) as Luna Loud, the musician of the family who dreams of becoming a rock star.

Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway) as Luan Loud, the prankster of the family with no shortage of silly puns.

Morgan McGill (Lovecraft Country) as Lynn Loud, the athlete of the family whose focus is always on sports and the next competition.

Aubin Bradley (Modern Love) as Lucy Loud, the sibling who loves all things spooky and dark.

Ella Allan (Single Parents) as Lola Loud, the beauty pageant powerhouse of the family who could not be more different than her twin, Lana.

Mia Allan (Single Parents) as Lana Loud, the rough-and-tumble counterpart to her twin, Lola.

Lexi Janicek (Ordinary Joe) as Lisa Loud, the four-year-old genius of the family.

Charlotte Ann Tucker as Lily Loud, the baby of the family who is still learning her words, but always has something to say.

You can check out an image of the actors and their animated counterparts below:

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

As noted above, the live-action holiday TV movie A Loud House Christmas is set to debut on Nickelodeon this November, though no specific date was given. The movie is written by Liz Maccie and directed by Jonathan Judge, who also serves as executive producer on the movie. Michael Rubiner and Matt Bierman also serve as executive producers. The Loud House animated series first premiered on Nickelodeon in 2016 and has gone on to hit 156 episodes and counting. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Loud House right here.

What do you think about the reveal of the live-action cast for A Loud House Christmas? Are you looking forward to watching it in November? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things entertainment!