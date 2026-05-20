5 Missing Mortal Kombat Characters Who Absolutely Must Be in the 3rd Movie

Mortal Kombat II was stacked with brutal beatdowns, unexpected returns, and fan favorite additions to the already sizable roster, and it would seem that even with the softer box office of the sequel, a third film is very much on the way. Even with those additions, there are still a multitude of characters who haven’t had their chance to shine in either of the reboot movies, so we are highlighting the five characters who absolutely must be in the third movie.

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5. Bo’ Rai Cho

We are starting with one of the wildest martial arts masters in the Mortal Kombat universe, and he goes by the name of Bo’ Rai Cho. Bo’ Rai Cho made his fighting debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and he immediately made an impression thanks to his mastery of the Drunken Fist.

Bo’ Rai Cho resides in Outworld and helps Earthrealm’s warriors against the forces of Shao Khan. As a teacher primarily, Cho mostly helps train others, but he does get to jump into action every so often. While watching the Drunken Fist style in action is often hilarious, he’s also a beast to deal with for any opponent, and getting to see that on the big screen would be delightful.

4. Kenshi

A character that some thought might make an appearance in Mortal Kombat II is Kenshi, but that appearance didn’t end up happening. That’s why Mortal Kombat III would be the perfect place for him to finally show up, and he could easily steal the show if he’s executed correctly.

Kenshi was first playable in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, and since then, he’s been a relative constant in the Mortal Kombat mythology in both the games and Legacy series. While Kenshi is blind, he is also an incredibly skilled fighter and can go toe to toe with anyone thanks to his sword Sento, which holds the spirits of past warriors. Those warriors guide him in combat, and combined with his heightened senses and masterful sword skills, he could be an insanely cool character to have in the mix in the third film.

3. Erron Black

Another potentially great character for the third film is Erron Black, and just like Kenshi, having him in the mix will make any of the third film’s battles twice as exciting. That’s because, as a pure fighter, Black goes old school with pistols and rifles as his core weapons, and then throws in dynamite and trick shots to keep the enemy on their heels.

On the story front, Black actually has a lot of backstory to explore, as he’s been around for at least 150 years and aligned with several other important Mortal Kombat characters, including Shao Khan and Kotal Khan. As an immortal mercenary, you can also work in other character threads you need to in order to bring him into the fray, so hopefully, he gets his chance to shine in the third film.

2. Kintaro

Goro made his debut (and rather quick exit) in the first Mortal Kombat, and some were left a bit wanting in that battle, thanks to him being taken down by Cole Young. Now that we are coming back for another round, you could bring in Sheeva for a third film, but you could also shake things up and bring in the powerhouse known as Kintaro.

Kintaro made his debut in Mortal Kombat II, and he’s been a consistently challenging boss in his various appearances. While also a Shokan like Goro and Sheeva, Kintaro has more Tiger-inspired elements as part of his design. That also fits his abilities, as while he’s super strong, he’s also agile and has more speed at his disposal than either Goro or Sheeva. There’s also a lot to explore in terms of his backstory, especially if he was a key villain in the third movie.

1. Ermac

One of the more fascinating characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise is easily Ermac, and while he’s appeared in a number of games, he hasn’t yet made his debut in the new Mortal Kombat films. That’s surprising in itself, but it can be easily taken care of in Mortal Kombat II, and if it is, you could be looking at the MVP of the entire film.

Ermac is endlessly interesting, both in terms of his story and his arsenal of abilities. Ermac is actually a combination of souls that were murdered in Outworld, and those souls were controlled directly by Shao Khan. The good news is he is eventually freed of Khan’s influence, but regardless of which side he’s on, he’s an absolute powerhouse, with abilities that include teleportation, telekinesis, soul projectiles, and more at his command. Given all that, he should definitely be in the third film, and hopefully he is.

Mortal Kombat II is in theaters now.

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