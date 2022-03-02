Nickelodeon Announces Snow Day Reboot

A new version of Snow Day is coming to Paramount+. This movie musical will reimagine the 2000 film as another group of kids gets to live out their snow day fantasies. Montreal is where production is currently underway according to a press release.Later this year, the movie will hit Paramount+ where the company is stocking up on Millenial-era touchstones ready for a new audience to experience them for the first time. A lot of those late 90s Nick shows and movie have found an audience the original creators could have never dreamed of with a streaming platform. Now, all that’s left is for the finished product to make a good impression.

Back in the day, it was Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Jean Smart, Chevy Chase, Josh Peck, and Emmanuelle Chriqui starring in the comedy. Things are just as youth-oriented this time around. In the director’s chair this time is Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2/3, Henry Danger The Musical, and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When the original Snow Day premiered in 2000, it showed kids everywhere that anything is possible when you believe in yourself,” said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “This new musical take on the classic will share that same timeless idea, with a fun modern spin for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.”

Logan Aultman (Homeschooled) stars in the movie as Eli Welch, Dominic Mariche (Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows) as Wayne Castle, Myles Erlick (West Side Story) as Chuck Wheeler, Monique Jasmine Paul (The Kings of Napa) as Rebecca Mendler, Destiny Rettinger (The Boys) as Mason, Lilly Bartlam (Detention Adventure) as Missy, and Viggo Hanvelt (Single All the Way) as Randy Brandston. Laura Bell Bundy (The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital) star as the Brandston parents, Linda and Tom, respectively.

Here’s how Nick is describing the upcoming film:

“In Snow Day, siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell, WandaVision) discover that anything is possible on a snow day when a surprise winter whiteout offers them the chance to break routines, take giant risks and follow their dreams. Inspired to pursue his crush, Claire Bonner (Shelby Simmons, Bunk’d), Hal enlists the help of his best friend, Lane (Fabi Aguirre, “Les Misérables” on Broadway), to help him express his feelings, and Natalie decides she must challenge her arch nemesis, the Snowplowman (Jerry Trainor, iCarly), if she wants to pull off the task of creating a second snow day.”

Will you be checking out the Snow Day reboot? Let us know down in the comments!