Nicki Minaj Cast In ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

Still eight months away, production on Sony Animation’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 continues as the film has cast hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj. According to a new report from Variety, Minaj’s exact voice acting role is still unknown.

Behind mega-hits like “Super Bass,” “Starships,” and “Anaconda,” Minaj has earned the most entries to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart among all women artists of any genre.

Along with Minaj, other new voices attached to The Angry Birds Movie sequel include Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloo, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Zach Woods.

This wouldn’t be the rapper’s first voice acting role — Minaj previously voiced the sassy mammoth in Ice Age: Continental Drift. She also had supporting roles in the live-action films Barbershop: The Next Cut and The Other Woman.

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage are all expected to reprise their roles from the first flick.

Initially announcing the sequel late last year, Rovio Entertainment — the developer behind the mobile game — CEO Kati Levoranta was thrilled to be able to work with Sony Pictures Animation again.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up again with Sony Pictures after the fantastic cooperation in the first movie and I can’t wait to experience the new journey in the upcoming film,” commented Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio Entertainment. “Rovio is continuing to focus on creating exciting new stories and experiences around our games and we’re eager to take fans back into the vibrant Angry Birds world on the big screen.”

“The Angry Birds Movie took the world by storm last year, creating a whole new legion of fans worldwide,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures. “We had an incredible experience working with our friends and creative partners at Rovio, and now we – including our team at Sony Pictures Imageworks – are ready to launch into this next adventure.”

The Angry Birds Movie had a decent day at the box office for Sony, earning $350 million worldwide, including a $107.5 haul in domestic box office receipts.

According to this report, the Angry Birds mobile game has been downloaded by over four billion devices.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into theaters on August 16, 2019.