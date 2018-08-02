These Are the Best Nic Cage Movies on Netflix

Nicolas Cage has become one of the most divisive actors working today, and both fans and critics alike can check out a selection of his films on Netflix.

While some may feel that he delivers performances with an intensity that no other actor at his level can, there are others who cite those roles as overacting.

Arguably, the iconic star does have an Academy Award under his belt so that serves to prove he has a talent that was once held in high regard by his peers. Whatever your opinion of Cage’s films and roles, he is nothing short of unique.

While the majority of his best performances are not available to stream on Netflix, there are still a number of great Cage flicks to be checked out. Scroll down to see out list of the best ones and let us know in the comments what your favorite Nicolas Cage movie is!

Face/Off

Released: 1997

Also starring: John Travolta, Joan Allen, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Colm Feore, and Alessandro Nivola

Face/Off is easily one of Nicolas Cage’s best movies, a point proved by the fact that it holds the highest “certified fresh” score for any of the actor’s films on Rotten Tomatoes. (There are two films in which he acted that hold higher scores, but neither has been certified at the time of publication.)

By the time this action/sci-fi film dropped in 1997, Cage had already more than earned his A-list status in Hollywood, but he still delivered a wild-eyed performance that shocked even his most die-hard fans.

Seemingly pleased with his work in the film, he would go on to make “crazied” his m.o. for most all future roles, much to the delight of many.

If you only watch one Nic Cage film on Netflix, it should absolutely be this one.

The Family Man

Released: 2000

Also starring: Téa Leoni, Jeremy Piven, Saul Rubinek, Kate Walsh, Ken Leung, and Don Cheadle

While not necessarily a “holiday classic” like films such as Miracle on 34th Street or It’s A Wonderful Life, Family Man takes a cue from the latter to charm audiences.

In it, Cage stars as Jack Campbell, a Wall Street executive living the bachelor life who wakes up on Christmas Day to find his solemn life turned upside down by the arrival of a whole family.

Winter holidays may still be months away, but there’s no reason you can’t gather your family around and stream this romantic dramedy on Netflix tonight.

National Treasure

Released: 2004

Also starring: Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Justin Bartha, and Christopher Plummer

National Treasure is exactly what it’s title says, a national treasure. The plot is absurd and the execution is even more insane, but it 100 percent works on every single level.

When it opened in theaters, it made nearly $350 million dollars, earning a sequel — National Treasure: Book of Secrets — that ended up making over $450 million.

Don’t live one more second of your life without subjecting yourself to the sheer blissful chaos of National Treasure.

Inconceivable

Released: 2017

Also starring: Faye Dunaway, Gina Gershon, Nicky Whelan, and Eva Marie

If you were to compare Inconceivable to another film, it’s probably most like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, but there are clear differences.

In this film, Cage plays Brian, a man whose wife Angela becomes enamored with their new nanny. Things quickly take a turn for the bizarre, when it’s revealed that the nanny is homicidal and wants to steal Angela’s life.

Dog Eat Dog

Released: 2016

Also starring: Willem Dafoe, Christopher Matthew Cook, Omar Dorsey, Paul Schrader, and Louisa Krause

Dog Eat Dog is a black comedy crime thriller about “three former prisoners” who “are hired to kidnap a baby and share a big ransom payment. It’s based on a 1995 novel by the same name, written by author Edward Bunker.

In the film, Cage plays Troy, the lead ex-con who wants to stay in his life of crime without sacrificing his freedom, but that turns out to be harder than he planned.

Seeking Justice

Released: 2012

Also starring: January Jones, Harold Perrineau, Jennifer Carpenter, Xander Berkeley, and Guy Pearce

In this mystery thriller, Cage plays Will Gerard, a man who is presented with the opportunity to have his wife’s attacker hunted down and punished.

The only problem is, the shadow organization that offers him justice wants something in return and he’s not sure he’s willing to give it.

The Runner

Released: 2015

Also starring: Connie Nielsen, Peter Fonda, Sarah Paulson, and Wendell Pierce

While he hasn’t done an abundance of political films throughout his career, Cage turned in a sincere performance in the dramatic film about a Louisiana politician.

Taking place “in the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico,” in The Runner, Cage plays “an idealistic politician” who “is forced to confront his dysfunctional life after his career is destroyed in a sex scandal.”

Rage

Released: 2014

Also Starring: Peter Stormare, Danny Glover, Rachel Nichols, Max Ryan, and Michael McGrady

Rage is the most perfect title for this action revenge-thriller, in which Cage plays plays Paul Maguire, a father who seeks vengeance for the death of his daughter during a home invasion.

Believing that the responsible parties may be mobsters from his nefarious past, Paul sets out to have his loss repaid in blood.