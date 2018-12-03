‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live in Concert Featuring Danny Elfman Headed to the UK

The Nightmare Before Christmas is going on tour next holiday season.

Award-winning composer and songwriter Danny Elfman will bring the music from The Nightmare Before Christmas to two arena shows in the United Kindom in December 2019. The shows are being planned as part of the film’s 25th-anniversary celebration.

Elfman will perform his role of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King. He’ll be joined by other members of the original The Nightmare Before Christmas cast, including Catherine O’Hara as Sally, and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie. They’ll have a full orchestral accompaniment by The Royal Scottish National Orchestra in Glasgow and London Philharmonic Orchestra at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Conductor John Mauceri, Founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will lead the orchestra and choir in their performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas score and songs live to picture. The concert will also include featured violin soloist, Sandy Cameron.

“Being able to perform Nightmare live in synch to the movie with a full orchestra was such a thrill at the sold out Hollywood Bowl shows,” Elfman says in a press release. “Having Catherine O’Hara and Ken Page to perform with me really made it a unique and magical experience. I’m happy to bring this special night to the UK for the first time in December.”

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was released in 1993. The stop-motion animated musical was directed by Henry Selick (“James and the Giant Peach”) and Burton’s original story and characters. Elfman wrote the film’s songs, both music and lyrics.

The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus. Tim Burton‘s fantastical tale was a box office smash which received rapturous reviews across the board has become a staple part of the extended holiday season.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Live in Concert, December 2019 follows 3 sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year. This marks the second time the show will leave the United States and travel abroad.

Would you like to see a live performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section!

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 7th.