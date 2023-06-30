Nimona Cast and Crew Reveal Fan Reactions They're Most Excited For

After years of being in the works and a brief cancelation by Blue Sky, the film adaptation of Nimona is finally a reality. Nimona turns ND Stevenson's beloved graphic novel into a cinematic blockbuster, and now that the film has arrived on Netflix, there's definitely a lot to take in. ComicBook.com recently spoke to some of the cast and crew of Nimona, who shared what aspects of the film they're most excited to see audiences respond to.

"When I saw the film a few weeks ago, I brought my friends with me and we're all in our twenties," Chloë Grace Moretz, who voices Nimona, explained. "I think what I love the most was seeing that each person gravitated to a different thing in the story, and Nimona touched their hearts in a different way with each person. I think the biggest thing that I love after watching this film is talking to people and having connections of why they gravitated to it and what it meant to them. Because there's not a lot of stories that it feels like each person has such a custom experience with it each and every time, and I think that's really rare and beautiful."

"I just can't wait for people to sit, to meet Nimona, and what Chloe has done with Nimona," Ballister Boldheart actor Riz Ahmed said. "It's just next level. We all know she's an amazing actor, but I just think this incredibly kind of sprightly, mischievous, hilarious character that she has brought to life. I honestly think is just kind of a classic personality, a classic character, and I just can't wait for people to meet her."

"I'm excited to see people's response to how careful and thoughtful the decisions were to make this script work as a film," Eugene Lee Yang, who voices Ambrosius Goldenloin, revealed. "And I hope and I know that a lot of the graphic novel fans will see the value in what story is being told on screen. And I really hope that anyone, regardless of age or background, enjoys it. But I really especially hope queer audiences get that this is a story for them and it's by them, and I think that's so awesome."

"I mean, well, first of all, I hope they have fun," co-director Troy Quane shared. "I hope they sit down and they have some popcorn or their treat of choice and enjoy the movie. I mean, we worked really hard to make it funny and big and exciting and action-packed, but at the end of the day, you do hope they walk away with the idea of just get a chance to know someone, get a chance to see them for who they really are. Whether you accept that or not is one thing, but at least give the opportunity to not pre-judge and just take a look at what's in front of you. And I think that would make a huge difference in the lives of so many people."

"Truthfully, I really want shape-shifters to be a bigger thing," Stevenson said with a laugh. "I love shape-shifters, I always have. Every time there's a shape-shifter, I just glom on real hard. So that's why this story exists. And I just truly want to see my nephew pretending to be a shape-shifter and turning into whales and gorillas and everything. I want more. Give me more. My little self who loved shape-shifters, I want to see more."

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

Nimona is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.