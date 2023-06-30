Nimona Creator ND Stevenson Says Film's Gender Expression Is More Timely Than Ever

Nimona finally arrived on Netflix on Friday, after a long and complicated journey to be adapted. The animated film, which is inspired by ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name, was rescued by Netflix last year, after originally being greenlit and then canceled mid-production by the now Disney-owned Blue Sky Studios. With a near-decade from the Nimona graphic novel's creation to the film's debut, some of the story's elements, including LGBTQ+ romance and explorations of gender identity, have taken on a whole new meaning. Stevenson, who came out as transgender in in 2021, addressed that relevance while speaking to ComicBook.com about Nimona.

"I don't think it could be happening at a better time," Stevenson said in our interview, which you can check out above. "It truly is this story that has just gained meaning since the comic. And it does... A lot of things have fallen into place for me, clearly. But it's also a time in the world where it's just like we really need, I think that it asks people to have love and empathy, even if they don't fully understand. And I think that that's really, really needed right now in the world. Not only for people who identify in that way who are seeing themselves, but also for people who love someone who is trans or queer in some way and in some movie that just asks you to see people and listen. And I think we really need that right now."

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

"I just can't wait for people to sit, to meet Nimona, and what Chloe has done with Nimona," Ahmed told ComicBook.com in a separate interview. "It's just next level. We all know she's an amazing actor, but I just think this incredibly kind of sprightly, mischievous, hilarious character that she has brought to life. I honestly think is just kind of a classic personality, a classic character, and I just can't wait for people to meet her."

Nimona is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.