No Time To Die Breaks Pandemic Record at International Box Office

The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, is breaking pandemic records at the international box office. The film, which will be the fifth and final Bond film to star Daniel Craig, opened in theaters in 54 countries internationally on September 30th and grossed $119 million this weekend according to The Wrap, a number that makes it the best international debut for a film since the start of the pandemic (without the Chinese box office – No Time To Die will open in China on October 22). The film is performing especially well in the U.K. where it’s set another pandemic record with a 4-day opening box office of $34.8 million, the highest for a post-shutdown and sixth among all-time U.K. opening weekend records.



No Time To Die is also setting opening weekend records in 24 separate countries, including Denmark where the film’s $5.3 opening beats Avengers: Endgame with the highest Saturday gross in that country’s history. As for its American release, No Time To Die will have some high expectations. Venom: Let There Be Carnage also set pandemic records this weekend with a $90 million box office over its first three days.



In No Time To Die, Bond (Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived, however, when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.



Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die stars Craig and Wright along with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Walz, Ralph Fiennes, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Rory Kinnear. As was noted previously, No Time To Die is Craig’s final film portraying Bond. The search for a new Bond is likely to begin sometime next year and while some fans have called for the next Bond to be played by a woman, though Craig recently told Radio Times that he doesn’t think that should be the case.



“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”



No Time To Die will open in theaters domestically on October 8th.



Are you looking forward to No Time To Die? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.