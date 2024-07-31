Nobody 2 Bringing Back Christopher Lloyd

It’s been a few years since Better Call Saul alum Bob Odenkirk starred in the action-packed film Nobody as Hutch Mansell, a family man with a dark history. The 2021 movie was well-received, earning an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Odenkirk’s co-star, Connie Nielsen, confirmed a sequel was happening earlier this year. Last week, it was announced that Sharon Stone was joining the follow-up as the villain. Fans of the first film have been wondering who would return to the sequel along with Odenkirk and Nielsen, and another big name was just confirmed: Christopher Lloyd. The Back to the Future star played Odenkirk’s ass-kicking father.

According to Deadline, Lloyd is officially returning as David Mansel. Now we wait and see if another big actor from the Nobody family will return: RZA as Harry Mansell. A previous report revealed Nobody 2 would head into production in Winnipeg in August. The first film’s director, Ilya Naishuller, will not be returning for the sequel. Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us) is taking over as director while Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Umair Aleem, and Odenkirk are writing the script. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in August of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bob Odenkirk Shares Inspiration Behind Nobody:

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody.

Back when the first Nobody was released, Odenkirk spoke with ComicBook and revealed the movie was partially inspired by Atomic Blonde.

“I thought a lot about Atomic Blonde actually and Charlize [Theron] was so amazing in that movie,” Odenkirk explained. “Our movie has a specific kind of character DNA. I think with that film in that, you know, she played an action hero who was amazingly skilled but also felt the pain when she got hurt. That great sequence in the middle where she’s fighting the guy in the apartment. And by the way, the person she fights is Daniel Bernhardt, maybe the best stunt actor in the world and he’s the person who trained me for Nobody. But you can see the pain in their eyes. They’re getting hurt as they fight and they’re getting fatigued and that’s sort of something that’s been missing from action films for a decade or two, which is that the hero really suffers. And I wanted to present that in our movie, Nobody.”

“I wanted to play a guy who accrues that damage and who really is struggling through the pain that he’s feeling as it grows through the movie,” Odenkirk added. “The thing that’s different is, I hope I play an action hero who was very uncertain. The great moment that Ilya Naishuller orchestrated in the bus where I say, ‘I’m gonna f-ck you up.’ If I played it right, I played a look in my eyes that is not so sure that he’s gonna succeed. But he’s sort of declaring it as an intention.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Nobody 2.