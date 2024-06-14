Nobody 2: Bob Odenkirk Sequel Gets Major Update

In 2021, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) starred in the action-packed film, Nobody, which saw him playing a simple family man who is revealed to have a special set of skills after his daughter's favorite kitty cat bracelet goes missing. The movie was well-received, earning an 84% critics score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ever since the movie was released, fans have wondered about a sequel. Producer David Leitch teased a follow-up back in 2022, and Odenkirk's co-star, Connie Nielsen, confirmed it was happening earlier this year. This week, Collider revealed the sequel is scheduled to begin filming later this year.

According to the report, Nobody 2 will head into production in Winnipeg in August. The first film's director, Ilya Naishuller, will not be returning for the sequel. At the time of the writing, no director has been announced for the project. While Odenkirk and Nielsen are expected to return, the film is still in the process of casting its supporting players. There's no word if Christopher Lloyd and RZA will be back as Odenkirk's ass-kicking family.

Bob Odenkirk Shares Inspiration Behind Nobody:

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

When Nobody was released, Odenkirk spoke with ComicBook and revealed the movie was partially inspired by Atomic Blonde.

"I thought a lot about Atomic Blonde actually and Charlize [Theron] was so amazing in that movie," Odenkirk explained. "Our movie has a specific kind of character DNA. I think with that film in that, you know, she played an action hero who was amazingly skilled but also felt the pain when she got hurt. That great sequence in the middle where she's fighting the guy in the apartment. And by the way, the person she fights is Daniel Bernhardt, maybe the best stunt actor in the world and he's the person who trained me for Nobody. But you can see the pain in their eyes. They're getting hurt as they fight and they're getting fatigued and that's sort of something that's been missing from action films for a decade or two, which is that the hero really suffers. And I wanted to present that in our movie, Nobody."

"I wanted to play a guy who accrues that damage and who really is struggling through the pain that he's feeling as it grows through the movie," Odenkirk added. "The thing that's different is, I hope I play an action hero who was very uncertain. The great moment that Ilya Naishuller orchestrated in the bus where I say, 'I'm gonna f-ck you up.' If I played it right, I played a look in my eyes that is not so sure that he's gonna succeed. But he's sort of declaring it as an intention."

Stay tuned for more updates about Nobody 2.