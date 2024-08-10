Nobody 2 Adds Colin Hanks

The ensemble cast of Nobody 2 continues to grow. Just last week, the production confirmed the return of Christopher Lloyd to the sequel’s cast, while also adding Sharon Stone as the picture’s antagonist. Now, Colin Hanks is joining the film, reportedly starring as a “corrupt sheriff with none too nice ambitions,” according to THR’s initial reporting.

Exact details for the film are being kept underwraps, although franchise writer Derek Kolstad has said the idea for the film came up while filming the 2021 starter.

“Even before the first one started shooting, we would riff on it,” Kolstad told Empire Magazine back then. “Like, ‘Where can we go? What can we do?’ It’s a joy because I really do believe that the best idea wins, and when you are imagining when you’re 11 years old, hanging out on the playground or wandering about with your buddies, playing video games and you go, ‘You know what would be cool? Is if Boba Fett fought so-and-so.’ That’s where we are with Nobody 2.”

“More importantly, everyone encouraged everyone to paint themselves in the corner and then lean on everyone else to find their way out, so that you have something where you’re like, ‘I don’t care if anyone refers to anything I’ve ever written as a guilty pleasure because those are my favorite fucking movies,” he continued.

Nobody was about the “nobody” Hutch (Odenkirk), an overlooked and underestimated father and husband to his wife Becca (Wonder Woman‘s Connie Nielsen) who took life’s indignities on the chin and never rocked the boat. But when his daughter lost her beloved kittycat bracelet — and after failing to protect his family during a robbery — Hutch hit a boiling point no one knew he had. Flipping from regular dad to fearless fighter, the “nobody” became a somebody as he took his enemies on a wild ride of explosive revenge.

Christopher Lloyd (the Back to the Future films) and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA (The Man With the Iron Fists) co-starred.

Nobody 2 is set to hit theaters next August while Nobody is now available wherever movies are sold.