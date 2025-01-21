Nosferatu Lands on Digital With Extended Edition, Deleted Scenes, and More

Robert Eggers’ dark reimagining of the 1922 horror classic Nosferatu is now available to watch on Digital and will be followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 18, 2025. Fans of the film will be delighted to hear that the home video versions of Nosferatu will include a full coffin’s worth of extras, including both the theatrical and extended versions of the film, an audio commentary with Eggers, deleted scenes, and so much more. Below is the official list of bonus content.

Nosferatu DVD & Blu-Ray Special Features

Nosferatu extended cut

Nosferatu: A Modern Masterpiece – Explore the deepest darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights. Breathing Life Into A Dream – Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality. Becoming Count Orlok – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård’s bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating. Capturing The Mood – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu’s incredibly eerie atmosphere. Recreating 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world. Dressing The Part – Whether accenting Count Orlok’s otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character’s story. The End Is Just the Beginning – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance Nosferatu’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

Deleted Scenes Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/ Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

Feature Commentary With Writer/ Director Robert Eggers

Bill Skarsgård in Nosferatu

The extended cut of the film adds four extra minutes of new footage. Eggers previously confirmed the existence of a longer version of Nosferatu during an interview with Esquire UK, stating, “The first shot is a funny one because it’s one of those annoying things for film dorks because it’s not in the movie. It’s a really cool shot, we really like the shot but where it was intended it was actually ruining some tension to know that Bill was around when we needed to keep him more mysterious. But if you wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended version of the film.”

While not confirmed yet, there are reports that Eggers is working on another remake of a beloved film, the 1986 fantasy musical Labyrinth.

Nosferatu is now available to watch on Prime Video, iTunes, and other digital retailers.