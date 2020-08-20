Olivia Wilde Teases Spider-Woman in Response to Marvel Directing Reports

✖

Olivia Wilde is teasing Spider-Woman in response to the reports about her directing a Marvel movie. Sony has been ramping up its efforts to develop its own cinematic universe centered around the Spider-Man characters. Well, Wilde’s prospective Spider-Woman film would seem to be a feather in their cap. Deadline had the report earlier about a female character from the Sony stable of characters. Well, now that the director is playing coy, the fans have been sent into overdrive. This could be the start of Wilde’s own female-fronted superhero franchise. She is all reported to have written this script with her writing partner Katie Silberman, after delighting filmgoers with 2019’s Booksmart. Amy Pascal is expected to produce the project.

Pascal has been adamant that Spider-Man-adjacent films have to stand on their own. “The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own,” Pascal said last year of Sony’s other projects. “So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, Far From Home has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man: Into the] Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless.”

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry broke down the possibility of which movie Wilde could be helming, but it seems like things may have been cleared up now. As for the complete slate coming up, Sony's offerings are taking shape now with more films being announced by the weeks. There's still the question of what big event will cause all these characters into the same shared space, but that will reveal itself in time.

“As far as in-development projects go for Sony, this one joins a long list of titles the studio has put in development. Other characters from the Spider-Man portfolio that Sony has reportedly eyed for the big screen are Silk, Madame Web, and the long-gestating Black Cat and Silver Sable projects,” Perry wrote. “The studio will next release the Morbius film starring Jared Leto in March of next year with Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuting afterward in October.”

He added, “Though a connection between the Spider-Man films produced with Marvel Studios was spotted in the Morbius trailer, the relationship between these other Sony films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a big question mark.”

Are you psyched for a Spider-Woman movie? Let us know down in the comments!

