This Underrated ’80s Horror Sequel Is Still Worth Watching (And It’s Streaming Free)

Horror sequels often get a bad rap for failing to live up to the original and lacking ingenuity, and a sequel to one of the most iconic and influential horror films of all time remains a hidden gem. Movies like Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Bride of Frankenstein, and Friday the 13th Part 2 are vastly underrated films, outshined by their predecessors. The streaming era has brought many titles from decades past to a wider audience, allowing some of those lesser appreciated films to get the love they deserve, and now one of the most underrated ‘80s horror sequels is streaming completely free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Omen 3: The Final Conflict, and its now streaming this August 2025 on YouTube free with ads. Director Richard Donner’s original 1976 Omen remains one of the most influential horror films of all time and helped bring satanic horror mainstream. Graham Baker’s 1981 follow-up, the third installment in The Omen series, continues the story of Damien Thorn, now an adult and head of a powerful corporation, as he prepares for the Second Coming and as a group of priests try to kill him. The movie stars Sam Neill as Damien alongside Lisa Harrow and Rossano Brazzi.

Play video

Why You Should Watch Omen 3: The Final Conflict

There’s a strong case that Omen 3: The Final Conflict delivers an underwhelming ending to the trilogy, but that doesn’t mean that the movie isn’t worth a watch. Led by Neill, who delivers a chilling and compelling performance as the Antichrist that is a highlight of the movie, Omen 3: The Final Conflict features striking and visually compelling scenes and creative and memorable deaths. In moving away from the “Ave Satani” theme from The Omen, Jerry Goldsmith’s score established itself as an iconic part of the film that add emotional death and suspense to Baker’s film.

The movie served as the final film in the original The Omen series, making it a must-watch for any fan of the original The Omen and its 1978 follow-up, Damien – Omen II. The film series is one of the most iconic in horror. The Omen 3: The Final Conflict’s conclusion, while not universally loved, has been described as bold and brave and pulls together the religious themes that tie the three films. The movie released in theaters on March 20, 1981 and grossed over $20 million against a budget of approximately $5 million.

Other Horror Movies Now On YouTube

YouTube is best known for funny videos and how to’s, but the platform is also a hidden gem in the streaming game. Launched in 2005, YouTube has since curated a vast collection of TV shows and movies that are available to stream free with ads. After watching Omen 3: The Final Conflict, check out these other horror movies streaming free on YouTube.

The Birds

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pet Sematary (2019)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Jeepers Creepers

Night of the Living Dead

The Wolf Man (1941)