Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Quentin Tarantino’s newest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is finally playing in theaters everywhere and is already receiving positive reactions from both fans and critics. The film is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and an 82% audience score. Here are some of the top reviews listed on the site:

“Tarantino’s brand of classical moviemaking is a thrill to behold,” says Chris Hewitt of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“It’s filled with wonderful stuff-mesmerizing stretches of narrative invention and a raft of memorable performances, most notably by its stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who’ve rarely if ever been more magnetic,” boasts Kurt Loder of Reason Online.

“There’s an elegiac, melancholy quality that’s never before been present in Tarantino’s work, and even — dare I say — sentimentality,” writes Oscar Goff of Boston Hassle.

“Tarantino may have set the finish line at 10, but after watching Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it’s impossible to believe he only has one more good movie in him,” added Barbara VanDenburgh of Arizona Republic.

Tarantino has previously stated that he’ll retire after ten films, but he’s also made it clear that this declaration isn’t set in stone. Recently, he shared that depending on the success of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he could stop now.

“Well, um,” Tarantino said, “if it’s really well received, maybe I won’t go to ten. Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead. We’ll see.”

However, the director is also on track to direct an R-rated Star Trek film. Many have wondered if that will count as his 10th and final feature considering it wouldn’t be an original work.

“I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it,” he recently explained. “Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek … but naturally, I would end on an original.’ But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now playing in theaters everywhere.