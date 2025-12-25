One of Stephen King’s Newest Movies Just Finally Started Streaming (And It’s Nothing Like His Other Works)

Despite having countless books and stories already adapted for both the big and small screen, Stephen King continues to be one of the dominant forces in pop culture today. This year alone saw four feature films based on King’s works hit theaters, as well as two entire TV shows. Most of King’s works deal with horror, science fiction, and/or dystopian futures, but one of the adaptations that arrived in 2025 was actually a big departure from the author’s usual fare. It’s an uplifting and emotional exploration of what it means to live a life, and it just finally made its streaming debut on Hulu.

Hulu brought the acclaimed Stephen King drama The Life of Chuck to its streaming lineup on the morning of December 26th. From The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck tells the story of a single man in reverse order, beginning with his death (and the subsequent death of the universe).

The film boasts an all-star ensemble led by Tom Hiddleston, who plays the adult version of the titular Chuck. The cast also includes Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill, Mia Sara, Nick Offerman, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel, Matthew Millard, Rahul Kohli, Heather Lagenkamp, David Dastmalchian, and several other familiar faces.

If you see the name “Stephen King” and expect something like The Shining or Salem’s Lot, that’s not what you’re getting with The Life of Chuck. This is more similar to stories like The Shawshank Redemption or The Green Mile, though maybe a little more family oriented than those (still rated R, however).

Coming Soon to Hulu

The Life of Chuck arrived on Hulu on the morning of December 25th, marking one of the last big additions for the streaming service this year. In a few days, on December 31st, the service will bring the Alison Brie and Dave Franco horror film Together to the world of streaming.

After that, all eyes will be on 2026, and Hulu has already released its plans for the first month of the new year. Below, you can check out all of the movies and TV shows joining Hulu’s lineup on January 1st.

