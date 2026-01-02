One of the Best Animated Sequels Ever is Now Impossible to Stream After Netflix Dropped It

The start of a new month and a new year means a slew of fresh movies and shows are now streaming on Netflix. Starting on January 1st, the streamer brought in a slew of fan-favorite movies including Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9, David Lynch’s take on Dune, and Jeremy Saulnier’s tense thriller Green Room; plus, Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, and all five seasons of the sci-fi series Falling Skies. On Netflix, the new year wasn’t just about what arrived, but what was taken, and without notice.

At this point, Netflix subscribers are used to some of their favorite shows and movies leaving the streaming service. As other studios continue to push their own platforms, Netflix is no longer the catch-all for online streaming that it once was, meaning the shelf life of other media on the service is shorter than ever. This especially happens at the start of the month, as new movies and shows populate Netflix (and quickly dominate the top 10), and usually, when they’re going to lose a title, Netflix at least warns viewers that they need to stream it quickly before it’s gone. Not this time, though.

Netflix Quietly Removes Major Animated Movie Sequel

Without any warning, Netflix has dropped The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part from the streaming service, which leaves the film without a home on any streaming service (though it can still be purchased or rented). Given the runaway success of The LEGO Movie back in 2014, The Second Part is officially “Exhibit C” that filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller can take any bad idea for a movie and actually make it work, it’s a miracle that The LEGO Movie 2 is as good as it is (currently it holds an 84% Critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

Lord and Miller return to write and produce the movie, but it would have been easy for the magic to have been completely drained from the first film after its hit song and big twist (wherein live-action elements were fully incorporated into the movie), that said, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part still managed to entertain and live up to its predecesor in many ways, particularly its creative plot. It’s not only a miracle of a movie sequel but one of the best animated movies of the 2010s; at the very least, it remains underrated. Too bad there’s nowhere to stream it.

It’s worth noting that The LEGO Movie is ALSO a film without a streaming home at the moment, assuming you don’t want to pay, while only The LEGO Batman Movie can be streamed on HBO Max. Netflix is also not entirely without any LEGO content, though it has none of the feature films. The streamer has several seasons of LEGO Ninjago and its two spinoffs, plus LEGO City and LEGO City Adventures. In addition, it has the Pharrell Williams LEGO Biopic movie, Piece by Piece. None of these will quite scratch the itch that either of The LEGO Movies will with audiences, though kids may love to see the slew of TV shows still streaming.