Everything Coming to Netflix for New Year’s Week (December 29th)

The final days of 2025 are upon us, and this week is fittingly about endings and new beginnings for Netflix. New Year’s Eve will bring an end to the most popular original show in Netflix’s history. The next day will begin the new year with a bunch of hit movie additions to Netflix’s lineup.

On December 31st at 5pm PT, Netflix will release the Stranger Things series finale, a supersized episode of television (also being shown in theaters) that will conclude the ’80s sci-fi saga nearly a decade after it began. Then, when Thursday kicks off 2026, Netflix will add a long list of movies that includes Dune, Hellboy, and Despicable Me.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below.

Monday, December 29th

Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality series, a group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.

Tuesday, December 30th

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In a special that further solidifies his reputation as one of the most influential voices in comedy, Gervais takes on his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.

Wednesday, December 31st

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.

Thursday, January 1st

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Up, down… lost, found! Whether they’re flying a kite or looking for lost treasure, Red and Blue’s ocean adventures are always the opposite of boring.

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A hardworking employee and the boss’s charming son compete for the CEO position at a major underwear company, but romance threatens to sabotage them.

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in this K-drama-inspired reality show.

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting, turning adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestseller about a father’s search for his runaway daughter.

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fresh out of prison and low on options, two women run a fumigation business — until a shady client pulls them back into the life they fought to escape.

Friday, January 2nd

Found: Seasons 1-2

Land of Sin (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a teenager goes missing, a detective with personal ties to the case joins a tense investigation that reveals fierce loyalties and old family feuds.

Saturday, January 3rd

The Following: Seasons 1-3