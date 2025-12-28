Everything Coming to Netflix for New Year’s Week (December 29th)

The final days of 2025 are upon us, and this week is fittingly about endings and new beginnings for Netflix. New Year’s Eve will bring an end to the most popular original show in Netflix’s history. The next day will begin the new year with a bunch of hit movie additions to Netflix’s lineup.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On December 31st at 5pm PT, Netflix will release the Stranger Things series finale, a supersized episode of television (also being shown in theaters) that will conclude the ’80s sci-fi saga nearly a decade after it began. Then, when Thursday kicks off 2026, Netflix will add a long list of movies that includes Dune, Hellboy, and Despicable Me.
You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below.
Monday, December 29th
Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES
In this reality series, a group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.
Tuesday, December 30th
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
In a special that further solidifies his reputation as one of the most influential voices in comedy, Gervais takes on his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.
Wednesday, December 31st
Sleeping with Other People
Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.
Thursday, January 1st
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Up, down… lost, found! Whether they’re flying a kite or looking for lost treasure, Red and Blue’s ocean adventures are always the opposite of boring.
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
A hardworking employee and the boss’s charming son compete for the CEO position at a major underwear company, but romance threatens to sabotage them.
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Five Brazilian women, each at a different stage of life and love, travel to South Korea and meet their crushes in this K-drama-inspired reality show.
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones star in this twisting, turning adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestseller about a father’s search for his runaway daughter.
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fresh out of prison and low on options, two women run a fumigation business — until a shady client pulls them back into the life they fought to escape.
Friday, January 2nd
Found: Seasons 1-2
Land of Sin (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
When a teenager goes missing, a detective with personal ties to the case joins a tense investigation that reveals fierce loyalties and old family feuds.
Saturday, January 3rd
The Following: Seasons 1-3