Netflix Just Surprise Added One of the Funniest Shows on TV (And Another Season Is Joining the Lineup Soon)

If you’ve been paying attention to network TV lately, things have looked really promising for the sitcom genre. We’ll never be back to the viewership heyday of Friends and Seinfeld, but the rise of Abbott Elementary has ushered in a new era of comedies on classic TV stations, and there have been some awesome shows popping up over the last couple of years. Ghosts and St. Denis Medical are among the funniest shows around right now, along with a Fox hit that just kicked off its fourth season — and surprisingly showed up on Netflix to capture a whole new audience.

This week, Netflix quietly added the first two seasons of the the Fox series Animal Control, which stars Community‘s Joel McHale as an employee of Seattle’s animal control office. While Animal Control wasn’t listed as part of Netflix’s new additions on any of the streamer’s recent newsletters, the show is now available to watch on the service — and the third season is on its way soon. There’s no date listed yet for when Season 3 will be available, but the show’s poster on Netflix includes a banner that indicates a new season is on the way.

Season 4 of Animal Control just kicked off a week or so ago on Fox, and it will continue with new episodes in the middle of January. It wouldn’t be surprising, given Netflix’s history with network shows, to see Season 4 of Animal Control join the streamer in the lead-up to Season 5.

What Is Animal Control on Netflix?

Animal Control centers around a ragtag group of animal control employees in Seattle, all trying to balance their chaotic work environment with their even more chaotic personal lives. McHale leads the cast as Frank Shaw, who ended up at Animal Control after being fired from the police for uncovering a corruption scandal in his precinct.

Veila Lovell plays Emily Price, the director of Animal Control and basically the opposite of Frank in just about every way. The main cast also includes Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer. Animal Control has also featured some comedy veterans as guest stars over the course of the series, including Sarah Chalke, Thomas Lennon, Larry Joe Campbell, and McHale’s real-life BFF/Community co-star Ken Jeong.

Animal Control was created by the trio of Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, all of which have stacked comedy backgrounds. Fisher co-wrote the hit comedy films Wedding Crashers and We’re the Millers, in addition to writing several episodes of Married… with Children; Greenberg worked on Frasier and the 2009 animated film Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs; and Sterling wrote for iconic comedies like South Park, King of the Hill, and The Office.

Are you going to be checking out Animal Control now that it's streaming on Netflix?