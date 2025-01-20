One of the First New Movies of 2025 Has a Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Sony Pictures’ comedy One of Them Days has emerged as one of 2025’s first genuine surprises, achieving near-universal acclaim with a remarkable 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This R-rated buddy comedy, starring Keke Palmer and SZA, represents a triumphant return for theatrical comedies, a genre that has struggled to find its footing in the streaming era. The film’s success is particularly notable given its modest $14 million budget and limited marketing campaign. It proves that critical acclaim can still drive audiences to theaters for original projects that offer fresh perspectives instead of tiresome tropes and unnervingly familiar franchise beats.

One of Them Days follows best friends Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) during a chaotic day in Los Angeles as they desperately try to gather rent money after discovering Alyssa’s boyfriend has squandered their savings. Director Lawrence Lamont and writer Syreeta Singleton craft a story that balances physical comedy with genuine emotional stakes, creating what critics and audiences alike have praised as a spiritual successor to beloved buddy comedies of the 1990s and 2000s like The Hangover, Rush Hour, and Superbad. The film’s strong PostTrak scores and A- CinemaScore suggest it could maintain momentum through strong word-of-mouth in the coming weeks.

Beyond critical acclaim, the film has also demonstrated impressive commercial appeal. Opening in 2,675 theaters, One of Them Days exceeded industry expectations by earning $14 million through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. This performance is particularly remarkable considering the film opened against Universal’s heavily marketed Wolf Man, which debuted at $12 million despite playing in 3,354 theaters and carrying a significantly larger $25 million budget. Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King leads the holiday frame with $15.5 million in its fifth weekend, picking up the slack after a disastrous opening week.

One of Them Days Shines in a Historic MLK Weekend Victory

The success of One of Them Days becomes even more significant when examining the historical context of MLK weekend releases. The holiday frame typically sees strong performances from major studio releases, with recent years dominated by franchise films and established properties. The 2024 MLK weekend saw Mean Girls leading with $33.6 million, while 2023’s frame was topped by Avatar: The Way of Water with $39.8 million during its continued run. Even 2022’s Scream managed $33.8 million despite pandemic conditions still affecting theater attendance.

This year’s overall MLK weekend box office, reaching a little over $96 million across all releases, marks the second-lowest total for the holiday frame in the past decade (excluding 2021’s pandemic-impacted numbers). Yet, One of Them Days demonstrates remarkable strength within this challenging environment. The film’s second-place finish, particularly against higher-budgeted competition, suggests a shift in audience preferences toward original storytelling when coupled with strong reviews.

Supporting this thesis, A24’s The Brutalist continues to impress in its expansion to 338 screens, earning $1.98 million over the three-day weekend and $2.4 million for the four-day holiday frame. Meanwhile, Focus Features’ Nosferatu remains in the top 10 with $4.3 million in its fourth weekend, bringing its impressive domestic total to $89.4 million. Even Neon’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora, directed by Sean Baker, is showing staying power in its fourteenth week of release, earning $183,000 for the three-day weekend and $227,100 for the four-day frame across 536 screens, for a total of $14.85 million, despite its niche appeal.

One of Them Days is currently available in theaters.