Onward Is Now Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Disney and Pixar have created some of the most endearing and celebrated worlds of characters in projects like Finding Nemo, Brave, and Inside Out, just to name a few. Now they are introducing fans to another world of rich and endearing characters with their soon to be released movie Onward, and the film just received a certified fresh designation on Rotten Tomatoes. Onward has 97 reviews so far, with 82 fresh ratings and 15 rotten, netting it an overall score of 85%. That’s a great score, though it does put it lower than some of Pixar’s most recent releases, which include Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, and Coco.

Toy Story 4 and Coco have 97% scores, while Incredibles 2 has a 94%. You don’t get to a lower score until 2017’s Cars 3, which brought in a 70%. So far Pixar has managed to hit three projects with 100%, including Toy Story That Time Forgot, Toy Story 2, and the original Toy Story.

As for Onward, much of the criticisms are of the movie’s narrative, with several pointing out issues regarding pacing, inspiration, or a distinct lack of that Pixar magic. Most don’t put it in the same class as Pixar’s classic films like Toy Story or Inside Out, though there was plenty of fun to be had.

Many point out the film’s heart and wonderful premise along with the entertaining characters and funny dialogue, and there is enough action and spectacle to entertain any age group, so it seems to have a lot going for it despite the critiques.

You can find the official description for Onward below.

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.”

Onward hits theaters on March 6th.

