Pixar Releases First Onward Poster, Trailer Arriving Tonight

If you include the upcoming Toy Story 4, four of Pixar Animation Studios‘ last five films have been sequels. Finding Dory, Cars 3, and Incredibles 2 were all follow-ups to previous Pixar properties, with Coco standing out as the only original project the studio has released since 2015. However, that will all change in 2020 with the release of the animated fantasy Onward, directed by Monsters University‘s Dan Scanlon, featuring the voices of Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

The movie doesn’t arrive in theaters until next spring, but Pixar is already ramping up the marketing ahead of Toy Story 4‘s debut. On Thursday morning, the beloved animation studio unveiled the first poster for Onward with a unique fan challenge on Twitter, and announced that the first trailer would arrive during the first game of the NBA Finals.

Pixar’s account tweeted a cryptic photo of three symbols — a wizard, a unicorn, and a mermaid — and asked fans to reply to this tweet to “conjure the correct spell” and “unlock exclusive wisdom.” I

Reply to this Tweet and conjure the correct spell to uncover exclusive wisdom. Your clues: Wizard. Unicorn. Mermaid. #PixarOnward pic.twitter.com/kSABrClGVI — Pixar (@Pixar) May 30, 2019

If you reply to the tweet, Pixar will send a new tweet your way containing the poster, and the promise of a new trailer.

“You have conjured the new poster for [Pixar’s Onward],” reads the tweet. “The new trailer will debut TONIGHT during the NBA Finals. [Pixar’s Onward] cometh to theaters March 6, 2020.”

@JimViscardi You have conjured the new poster for #PixarOnward! The new trailer will debut TONIGHT during the NBA Finals. #PixarOnward cometh to theaters March 6, 2020! pic.twitter.com/nn9Z2SVprA — Pixar (@Pixar) May 30, 2019

The first game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors will air on ABC at 9 pm ET Thursday night, so be on the lookout for the Onward trailer once it starts. However, there’s no telling exactly when during the game the trailer will be released.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.